Preview: Will rain fall on Rilo Kiley Wednesday in La Vista?…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

When 1% Productions announced that Rilo Kiley was making a stop at the Astro Theater Sept. 17 on their reunion tour, I quickly bought a pair of tickets. And I was lucky I did because within a few days, the concert sold out.

But, in an effort to make room for more fans, 1% shifted the location of the concert from the Astro Theater to the outdoor Astro Amphitheater. My GA tickets would now allow me on the amphitheater’s grassy area. Yes, I would have preferred seats, but there didn’t appear to be a way to exchange my tickets for something better.

Now the forecast is calling for a chance of rain tomorrow – off and on from 6 ’til 10, which coincides with the concert. Well, at least I didn’t pay to sit in a wet folding chair. Fingers crossed that the rain misses us, or at least holds off until after the show.

And what a show it should be. The tour supports their new greatest hits album, That’s How We Choose to Remember It, released this past May on our hometown record label, Saddle Creek Records. The album collects the best songs from RK’s catalog, including quite a few from the sole Saddle Creek album, 2002’s The Execution of All Things.

Based on the set list from Sunday’s show in Grand Rapids, over half the 17-song set will come from that record and the follow-up, 2004’s More Adventurous (released on Brute/Beaute/Warner Bros).

I find more often than not that Omaha’s indie music heyday circa 2000 to roughly 2011 was overlooked by most folks around here or has been long forgotten by those who didn’t miss it. And that the current generation of bands/musicians aren’t even aware that it happened.

Ah, but if you were around and in the middle of it, you remember how Rilo Kiley amplified an already burgeoning indie scene that, at the time, was riding high on breakthrough albums by the label’s crown jewel artists – Bright Eyes, The Faint and Cursive. It is that era that inspired Jenny Lewis to write the lyric: “Then we’ll go to Omaha to / Work and exploit the booming music scene / And humility” from “The Execution of All Things.”

<a href="https://rilokiley.bandcamp.com/album/the-execution-of-all-things">The Execution of All Things by Rilo Kiley</a>

“We had bought a copy of Bright Eyes’ Fevers and Mirrors a year before, so we were already fans of the music,” said Jenny Lewis in this 2002 Lazy-i interview. “We decided to record our next CD at Presto! and work with Saddle Creek because of the creative freedom we knew they’d offer.”

That album was mixed and recorded by Mike Mogis and featured guest appearances by a handful of Saddle Creek regulars, including Tim Kasher and Cursive bandmate cellist Gretta Cohn, The Good Life’s Ryan Fox, and Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst and Jiha Lee. Not to mention Mogis’ multi-instrumental touches on pedal steel, vibraphone, banjo and glockenspiel. Will any of these folks make a guest appearance tomorrow night? Highly doubtful, but you never know.

Opening for Rilo Kiley is one of Saddle Creek Records’ latest signings, singer/songwriter Dean Johnson. Described as a “longstanding Seattle underground gem-turned-rising Americana star,” in 2023 Johnson released his debut full-length, Nothing for Me, Please, at the tender age of 50. His Saddle Creek full-length debut, I Hope We Can Still Be Friends, was released this past August.

Tickets for tomorrow’s show are still available starting at $45. Showtime is 7 p.m. Now if only we can keep the rain away…

<a href="https://deanjohnsongs.bandcamp.com/album/i-hope-we-can-still-be-friends">I Hope We Can Still Be Friends by Dean Johnson</a>

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.