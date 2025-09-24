Preview: They Might Be Giants tonight at The Admiral; Michael Beach, Cowgirl Eastern…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

The first They Might Be Giants song I recall hearing was “Put Your Hand Inside the Puppet Head,” from their 1986 debut (can you believe it was almost 40 years ago?). I thought, “Boy this song is quirky and I don’t understand what it means, but the chorus is fun to sing along to.”

And that pretty much sums up my admiration for They Might Be Giants. I don’t understand what most of their songs mean, but I dig the hooks.

That song was followed by “Don’t Let’s Start” off the same album, which, thanks to MTV, was the first time I saw what Flansburgh and Linnell looked like (exactly as geeky as I imagined, and that comes from a self-described geek). Still, it wasn’t until their follow-up album, Lincoln, a couple years later that TMBG really started to gain traction, again thanks to another quirky MTV video, this time for the song “Ana Ng.”

Then came the major label debut, Flood, on Elektra in ’90, with the singles (and videos) for “Birdhouse in Your Soul” (heavy heavy heavy play on MTV and 120 Minutes) and “Istanbul (Not Constantinople).” The record would eventually turn them into platinum-selling rock stars who were somewhat gigantic in their own right.

That whole dial-a-song gimmick flew right under my radar because there was no way I could afford calling a non-800 long-distance phone number (You kids born in the cell-phone age will never understand). In fact, I sort of lost track of TMBG after 1992’s Apollo 18 and the single/video for “The Statue Got Me High.”

But that didn’t stop the duo from recording 14 more studio albums (not including childrens albums or soundtracks), including 2013’s Nanobots, whose release brought them to Slowdown’s big stage that same year (can you believe that was 12 years ago?). They’ve always made Nebraska a tour stop and this year they’re stopping twice – last night in Lincoln and tonight at The Admiral Theater.

Titled “The Big Show Tour 2025,” the performance will feature their Beast of Horns Brass Section. And while I usually link to the most recent setlist, this tour promises “wildly different shows each evening.”

Says the press release: “Each show presents a unique, revolving selection of fan favorites and deep cuts spanning the band’s dynamic catalog: including original pop-rock classics that dominated the early alt-rock scene and bold, horn-driven tracks that showcase TMBG’s knockout arrangements and on-the-fly improv skills.”

Linnell provided a few more details in this Q&A in support of the show in The Reader, saying the set list will be written by Flansburgh prior to curtain, which is at 8 p.m. Tickets are still available, ranging from $35 GA to $50 balcony seats.

That’s not the only show happening tonight.

Down at Grapefruit Records in the Old Market, Michael Beach is headlining a show that also includes David Nance & Mowed Sound and Leah Senior. Beach is a Melbourne-based, California-born musician whose latest album, Big Black Plume, came out this past July on Goner Records. Senior is a fellow Aussie who just opened for Simon Joyner last week at The Waiting Room. It’s quite a lineup for just $10. Doors at 7 p.m.

<a href="https://michaelbeach.bandcamp.com/album/big-black-plume">Big Black Plume by Michael Beach</a>

Meanwhile, over at Reverb Lounge, Cowgirl Eastern headlines a gig with fellow Omaha indie band Indian Caves and North Dakota band Avantide, who sounds eerily like early Little Brazil in the track below. $15, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://avantide.bandcamp.com/album/keep-running">Keep Running by Avantide</a>

* * *

