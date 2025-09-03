Preview: She’s Green, Mother Soki tonight at Reverb Lounge…

Sep 3, 2025 | Blog

Minneapolis band She’s Green headlines tonight at Reverb Lounge.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

In the past couple of years, a lot of bands have been referred to as “shoegaze.” The term has been thrown around like a giant all-consuming blanket to describe any band that plays droning, tonal, mid-tempo music with shimmering guitars and, most of all, mush-mouth vocals that mew lyrics in a way that leaves them indecipherable. 

Someone else who also grew up with ‘90s-era shoegaze – bands such as Cocteau Twins, Lush, Swervedriver, My Bloody Valentine — told me the genre’s vocals weren’t meant to be understood, which is why they’re buried in the mix with layers of guitar drone. “The vocals are just another instrument. It’s all about setting a mood. Nobody cares about the lyrics.” 

Still, someone took the time to write the words, whether you can understand them or not. 

Minneapolis band She’s Green, who headlines at Reverb Lounge tonight, has all the above characteristics. On their latest EP, Chrysalis (2025, Photo Finish Records), vocalist Zofia Smith sings in such a way that you will never understand what she’s singing without a lyric sheet. Thankfully, the lyrics for four of the EP’s five songs are included in the Spotify version. 

Opening track, “Graze,” starts with chiming, shimmering guitars before Smith comes in with what sounds like “Yannah cannah de had side rahn da /  Never say pin on nah pev es.” It sounds like it’s sung in Vulcan. Ah, but when you follow along with the lyrics on Spotify, it translates to: 

Knocking on the outside window
Never sleeping on our pillows

A few lines later, the rest of the band comes in with the usual mid-tempo rhythms and echoing guitar line, sounding remarkably pretty, autumnal. And then everyone roars into a dense, MBV-style feedback drone complete with throaty bass and drums, all leading to a big finish, followed quickly by a fade to nothing. 

The rest of the EP is just as shoegazey, sonically referencing the Cocteaus, early Slowdive, The Sundays, and vocally just as indecipherable as the opening track. Smith does have a pretty voice, but I have no doubt you won’t understand a word she sings from stage tonight, and if shoegaze is your thing, I guess that’s OK. 

Touring opener Mother Soki, on the other hand, is much more understandable on her three-song EP, Sliver, released on respected mid-sized indie label Mom+Pop Records. Also hailing from Minneapolis, her music leans more into ‘90s dreampop than shoegaze, though she credits Imogen Heap as an influence (along with, again, Cocteaus and The Sundays). Definitely worth showing up early for.

Omaha singer/songwriter Madeline Reddel opens the show at 8 p.m. $18.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.

