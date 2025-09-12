Preview: OK Go tonight at The Admiral; Nathan Ma Band, Bad Bad Men, Carrellee Saturday…

By Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

We made it to the weekend. Here’s what’s on my radar in terms of indie music…

LA by way of Chicago band OK Go is more known for their intricate, choreographed music videos than their music. I doubt that was the intent when they began creating these single-take masterpieces that showcase the band performing its music while driving through giant mazes (“Needing/Getting”), riding mini scooters (“I Won’t Let You Down”), under zero gravity (“Upside Down & Inside Out”), and, in their most popular video on YouTube, activating a Rube Goldberg machine to the tune of “This Too Shall Pass” — a video that has 76 million views as of this writing.

That’s all great, but after watching these videos and lots more just like them, I couldn’t tell you much about the songs, which is a shame because OK Go makes catchy, crunchy alt-indie rock.

The band was formed in 1998 by lead singer Damian Kulash, bassist Tim Nordwind, drummer Dan Konopka and then-keyboardist Andy Duncan. They shared the stage early in their careers with the likes of The Promise Ring, The Olivia Tremor Control and Sloan. Their self-titled debut album was released in 2002 on Capitol Records.

But more importantly, OK Go released their first video, for the single “Get Over It,” in 2002 – a rather straightforward performance affair. Their videos didn’t go viral until 2005’s “A Million Ways,” a one-shot dance epic that seems to have spawned a million terrible TikTok dance videos. But the first time I saw these guys was in their famous “treadmill video” for “Here It Goes Again,” that won a Grammy in 2007. It started everything.

You may have spent hours watching OK Go videos, but how long have you spent listening to them on Spotify? The band has released five full-length albums, including their most recent, And the Adjacent Possible, which dropped in April on the band’s own Paracadute Records. The single “A Stone Only Rolls Downhill” was supported by yet another gadget video, this one combining 64 separate videos shown on 64 separate iPhones simultaneously – amazing.

So how are they live? Based on their performance videos on YouTube, their live sets are rather straightforward rock shows. Will they somehow incorporate their ginchy videos into tonight’s show at The Admiral? You’ll have to go to find out. L.A. Exes opens the show at 8 p.m. $40.

What else is happening tonight?

Anyone who follows MarQ Manner on Facebook or who reads his Omaha Buzz substack knows tonight is the world premiere performance by Omaha rockers Space to Play at The Slowdown. MarQ isn’t in the band, but rather he handles their local PR, and has done a yeoman’s job getting the word out about a show he says will be eye-popping. Space to Play, btw, is the new project by Blue Moon Ghetto’s Matt Banta and carries on in the BMG tradition. Virgin Mary Pistol Grip also is on the bill. Jeremy Mercy kicks things off at 8 p.m. $12.

Tomorrow (Saturday) two outdoor events battle for your attention!

It’s the fifth year for the Little Bo Backyard Bash held in one of the city’s most up-and-coming neighborhoods located at 1407 So. 13th St. The mini festival features art, food and booze along with live music by Wedding, Nathan Ma Band, Parfait and Left Handed Country. It doesn’t get any hipper than this. This free event runs from 2 to 8 p.m.

<a href="https://nathanma.bandcamp.com/track/shes-wild">She’s Wild by Nathan Ma</a>

Meanwhile, over in the Blackstone District, Scriptown Brewing Company is hosting Rocktoberfest. Performing are Las Cruxes, Lawrence band Arc Flash and Bad Bad Men. Food by Lazy Buffalo BBQ and newly tapped Fest Vienna beer will be available. This free event runs from 3 to 6 p.m.

<a href="https://arcflash.bandcamp.com/album/recto-verso-7">Recto Verso 7″ by Arc Flash</a>

Then Saturday night, Madison Wisconsin synth-punk dark-wave artist Carrellee returns to The Sydney in Benson. No opener is listed. 9 p.m. start time, $15.

<a href="https://carrellee.bandcamp.com/album/carrellee">Carrellee by Carrellee</a>

Finally, the ninth annual Punk Rock BBQ is happening at The Waiting Room Saturday. Ten local and national punk acts, BBQ and a hot dog eating contest — what more could you ask for? The fun starts at 4 p.m. and costs $30. Go here to see the full band list and for more info.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

* * *

