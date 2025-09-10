Preview: Kid Congo (ex Gun Club, Cramps, Bad Seeds) and the Pink Monkey Birds tonight at Reverb…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Punk rock royalty? The term definitely applies to Kid Congo Powers.

The SoCal multi-instrumentalist and vocalist was a founding member of The Gun Club before he joined The Cramps in 1980. Then in 1986, he became a member of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds for four years before returning to The Gun Club in 1990.

He didn’t form The Pink Monkey Birds until 1997, releasing seven albums under that moniker including the band’s latest, That Delicious Vice, their first full-length in eight years released in 2024 by In the Red Records. It’s a 10-song collection of bluesy, strutting psychobilly that should be fun to see performed live tonight at Reverb Lounge. Omaha’s Trees with Eyes opens the show at 8 p.m. $20.

<a href="https://kidcongothepinkmonkeybirds.bandcamp.com/album/that-delicious-vice">That Delicious Vice by Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds</a>

