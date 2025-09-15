Preview: Dehd, Starcharm tonight at Slowdown…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

The last time Dehd came through Omaha they played Slowdown’s big stage, touring on the strength of their breakout-single, “Bad Love.”

Tonight, the Chicago trio has been relegated to Slowdown’s front room, probably because they only drew a couple hundred last time. A step down? I guess you could look at it that way, though it promises to be a more up-close-and-personal experience for their fans.

Their latest “hit” single, “Dog Days” from the 2024 album Poetry (Fat Possum Records), seems to have had more airplay on Sirius XMU than “Bad Love,” and is equally as catchy and fun. There’s a nostalgic, surf-punk feel to everything they play, with guitarist Jason Balla taking more of the lead this time ‘round vs. bassist Emily Kempf, who seemed like the frontwoman on 2022’s Blue Skies (Fat Possum). Percussionist Eric McGrady rounds out the trio.

Get there early for opener Starcharm. The Chicago trio only has one song on Bandcamp, “The Color Clear,” so it could be a super-short set (and short evening). $28, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://dehdforever.bandcamp.com/album/poetry">Poetry by DEHD</a>

<a href="https://starcharm.bandcamp.com/album/the-color-clear">The Color Clear by Starcharm</a>

* * *

