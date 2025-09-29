Nation of Language, Greet Death, Samia tonight; upcoming touring indie rock shows…

Sep 29, 2025 | Blog

Nation of Language headlines tonight at Slowdown.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Brooklyn synth-pop trio Nation of Language is one of the hottest indie acts on the road these days, so it’s a bit of a surprise that tonight’s show at The Slowdown hasn’t sold out. 

The band formed back in 2016. A few years later, then-local promoter Sam Parker, who ran the short-lived Milk Run with Chris Aponick, clued me on their series of singles. That was followed by their debut, Introduction, Presence, self-released in 2020. Thanks to constant touring and solid recordings, the band continued to grow. Their latest, Dance Called Memory, came out last month on Sub Pop.

Also on the bill are dreamy, shimmery shoegaze act Greet Death. They hail from Flint and Alt Press says they’re from Detroit; who knows where they’re really from. They play gorgeous, dense, tonal pop.  Tickets are still available for $32. The show starts at 8 p.m. 

Meanwhile, singer/songwriter Samia, a.k.a. Samia Najimy Finnerty, returns to The Waiting Room tonight. She played TWR back in 2023, the year her single “Honey” was played what seemed like every half hour on Sirius XMU. Her latest LP, Bloodless, was released this past April on Grand Jury.  Brooklyn-based indie singer/songwriter Renny Conti opens at 8 p.m. $25.

Now is as good a time as any to update the touring indie band show list. The most notable additions (other than Ben Kweller Nov. 15 at The Waiting Room) are the plethora of under-the-radar indie shows being booked at The Sydney in Benson. Both The Syd and Reverb are doing a nice job filling in the small-indie tour niche. 

Let me know what I’m missing:

  • Samia, Sept. 29 at The Waiting Room
  • Nation of Language, Sept. 29 at Slowdown
  • Father John Misty, Sept. 30 at Astro Theater
  • Gary Numan, Oct. 2 at The Admiral
  • Thyroids, Oct. 2 at The Sydney
  • French Police, Oct. 4 at Reverb
  • Starcrawler, Oct. 5 at Reverb
  • Sunday Mourners, Oct. 5 at The Sydney
  • Franz Ferdinand, Oct. 7 at The Admiral
  • Cursive, Oct. 7 at The Waiting Room
  • Cursive, Oct. 8 at The Waiting Room -SOLD OUT
  • Farnam Fest, Oct. 11 at Blackstone District
  • Samuel Aaron/Glass+Beagle, Oct. 11 at The Sydney
  • Marc Rebillet, Oct. 13 at Steelhouse
  • Goon, Oct. 15 at Reverb Lounge
  • Shiner, Oct. 17 at O’Leaver’s
  • Doom Gong, Oct. 18 at The Sydney
  • Elvis Costello & The Imposter, Oct. 22 at Steelhouse 
  • Pixel Grip, Oct. 22 at Reverb Lounge
  • Sir Chloe, Oct. 26 at Slowdown
  • Color Green, Nov. 2 at Reverb
  • Ryan Davis and the Roadhouse Band, Nov. 5 at Reverb
  • Maria Taylor, Nov. 6 at Slowdown
  • Teen Mortgage, Nov. 7 at Slowdown
  • The Faint, Nov. 9 at The Admiral
  • The Frights, Nov. 11 at Slowdown
  • Ariel Pink, Nov. 12 at The Waiting Room
  • Ben Kweller, Nov. 15 at The Waiting Room
  • Hayden Pedigo, Nov. 20 at Reverb Lounge
  • Being Dead, Nov. 22 at The Slowdown
  • Neva Dinova, Nov. 22 at Reverb Lounge
  • Algernon Cadwallader, Nov. 24 at Slowdown
  • Ratboy, April 15 at The Waiting Room

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.

