Nation of Language, Greet Death, Samia tonight; upcoming touring indie rock shows…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Brooklyn synth-pop trio Nation of Language is one of the hottest indie acts on the road these days, so it’s a bit of a surprise that tonight’s show at The Slowdown hasn’t sold out.

The band formed back in 2016. A few years later, then-local promoter Sam Parker, who ran the short-lived Milk Run with Chris Aponick, clued me on their series of singles. That was followed by their debut, Introduction, Presence, self-released in 2020. Thanks to constant touring and solid recordings, the band continued to grow. Their latest, Dance Called Memory, came out last month on Sub Pop.

Also on the bill are dreamy, shimmery shoegaze act Greet Death. They hail from Flint and Alt Press says they’re from Detroit; who knows where they’re really from. They play gorgeous, dense, tonal pop. Tickets are still available for $32. The show starts at 8 p.m.

<a href="https://nationoflanguage.bandcamp.com/track/across-that-fine-line">Across That Fine Line by Nation of Language</a>

<a href="https://greetdeath.bandcamp.com/album/die-in-love">Die In Love by Greet Death</a>

Meanwhile, singer/songwriter Samia, a.k.a. Samia Najimy Finnerty, returns to The Waiting Room tonight. She played TWR back in 2023, the year her single “Honey” was played what seemed like every half hour on Sirius XMU. Her latest LP, Bloodless, was released this past April on Grand Jury. Brooklyn-based indie singer/songwriter Renny Conti opens at 8 p.m. $25.

<a href="https://samia.bandcamp.com/track/cinder-block">Cinder Block by Samia</a>

<a href="https://rennyconti.bandcamp.com/album/renny-conti">Renny Conti by Renny Conti</a>

Now is as good a time as any to update the touring indie band show list. The most notable additions (other than Ben Kweller Nov. 15 at The Waiting Room) are the plethora of under-the-radar indie shows being booked at The Sydney in Benson. Both The Syd and Reverb are doing a nice job filling in the small-indie tour niche.

Let me know what I’m missing:

Samia, Sept. 29 at The Waiting Room

Nation of Language, Sept. 29 at Slowdown

Father John Misty, Sept. 30 at Astro Theater

Gary Numan, Oct. 2 at The Admiral

Thyroids, Oct. 2 at The Sydney

French Police, Oct. 4 at Reverb

Starcrawler, Oct. 5 at Reverb

Sunday Mourners, Oct. 5 at The Sydney

Franz Ferdinand, Oct. 7 at The Admiral

Cursive, Oct. 7 at The Waiting Room

Cursive, Oct. 8 at The Waiting Room -SOLD OUT

Farnam Fest, Oct. 11 at Blackstone District

Samuel Aaron/Glass+Beagle, Oct. 11 at The Sydney

Marc Rebillet, Oct. 13 at Steelhouse

Goon, Oct. 15 at Reverb Lounge

Shiner, Oct. 17 at O’Leaver’s

Doom Gong, Oct. 18 at The Sydney

Elvis Costello & The Imposter, Oct. 22 at Steelhouse

Pixel Grip, Oct. 22 at Reverb Lounge

Sir Chloe, Oct. 26 at Slowdown

Color Green, Nov. 2 at Reverb

Ryan Davis and the Roadhouse Band, Nov. 5 at Reverb

Maria Taylor, Nov. 6 at Slowdown

Teen Mortgage, Nov. 7 at Slowdown

The Faint, Nov. 9 at The Admiral

The Frights, Nov. 11 at Slowdown

Ariel Pink, Nov. 12 at The Waiting Room

Ben Kweller, Nov. 15 at The Waiting Room

Hayden Pedigo, Nov. 20 at Reverb Lounge

Being Dead, Nov. 22 at The Slowdown

Neva Dinova, Nov. 22 at Reverb Lounge

Algernon Cadwallader, Nov. 24 at Slowdown

Ratboy, April 15 at The Waiting Room

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.