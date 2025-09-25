Live Review: They Might Be Giants ‘Flood’ The Admiral with plenty of deep cuts…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

They Might Be Giants attracts a unique crowd – the kind of crowd you’d want help from when, say, buying a computer or cramming for an American Lit exam or learning the secret strategies behind a successful Dungeons and Dragons session.

It’s a nerdy crowd, no doubt consisting of lots of science teachers, IT techs, J.R.R. Tolkien readers and hip parents (and grandparents) who grew up thinking They Might Be Giants was a band created just for them. Like I said last time I saw these guys back in 2013 – I’ve never seen so many people wearing eyeglasses in one room.

So yeah, not angry punk, not earnestly pained emo, not slick electronic dance, not ambient hoopla or somber self-confessionary slowcore. Last night’s TMBG show at The Admiral was a kaleidoscope of happy (giddy) moments, a celebration of smartness shared by five or six hundred fans all in on the same inside joke.

Playing as an 8-piece including a three-piece horn section (two brass, one reed), the two Johns – Linnell, mostly behind a keyboard handling the lion’s share of vocals, Flansburgh with guitar in hand, narrating in his squeaky Mickey Mouse voice — performed two sets and two encores and still left some of their best material on the cutting room floor, so enormous is their song catalog.

They opened with “Theme from Flood” and “Birdhouse In Your Soul” before Flansburgh announced that the first set would consist of selections from the 1990 album Flood. The crowd roared in approval as Linnell ripped into “Particle Man.”

The night prior at The Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln, TMBG’s first set was dedicated to 1994 album John Henry, so that’s probably the pattern for a tour where they intend to completely change the setlist night after night — quite a reach for the backing band to play such a huge assortment of material (and for Linnell and Flansburgh to remember so many lyrics to these very wordy songs).

Noting that they weren’t going to play the entire Flood album “because it’s not that interesting to us,” they instead attempted to play the song “Sapphire Bullets of Pure Love” sonically in reverse – as if playing the song backwards on your turntable. To prove their accuracy, they videotaped the performance and projected the video on the big screen in reverse to open the second set. They were (reasonably) successful.

The 14-song second set was a broad selection of deep cuts from throughout their career. In fact, I didn’t recognize any of them, but the crowd did. The brass section didn’t play on every song, but when it did, it definitely added to the carnival atmosphere.

It was back to the hits for the encores. Encore one was “Ana Ng” and “Doctor Worm,” while encore two circled back to Flood for a stripped-down version of “Dead.” A fun show indeed. Years ago They Might Be Giants graduated into one of those bands that doesn’t have to make new music to go on tour and be successful, especially with such a huge catalog and dedicated fan base. Despite that, something tells me these two would never be satisfied plowing the same field over and over…

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.