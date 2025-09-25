Live Review: They Might Be Giants ‘Flood’ The Admiral with plenty of deep cuts…

Sep 25, 2025 | Reviews

They Might Be Giants at The Admiral, Sept. 24, 2025.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

They Might Be Giants attracts a unique crowd – the kind of crowd you’d want help from when, say, buying a computer or cramming for an American Lit exam or learning the secret strategies behind a successful Dungeons and Dragons session. 

It’s a nerdy crowd, no doubt consisting of lots of science teachers, IT techs, J.R.R. Tolkien readers and hip parents (and grandparents) who grew up thinking They Might Be Giants was a band created just for them. Like I said last time I saw these guys back in 2013 – I’ve never seen so many people wearing eyeglasses in one room. 

So yeah, not angry punk, not earnestly pained emo, not slick electronic dance, not ambient hoopla or somber self-confessionary slowcore. Last night’s TMBG show at The Admiral was a kaleidoscope of happy (giddy) moments, a celebration of smartness shared by five or six hundred fans all in on the same inside joke. 

Playing as an 8-piece including a three-piece horn section (two brass, one reed), the two Johns – Linnell, mostly behind a keyboard handling the lion’s share of vocals, Flansburgh with guitar in hand, narrating in his squeaky Mickey Mouse voice — performed two sets and two encores and still left some of their best material on the cutting room floor, so enormous is their song catalog. 

They opened with “Theme from Flood” and “Birdhouse In Your Soul” before Flansburgh announced that the first set would consist of selections from the 1990 album Flood. The crowd roared in approval as Linnell ripped into “Particle Man.” 

The night prior at The Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln, TMBG’s first set was dedicated to 1994 album John Henry, so that’s probably the pattern for a tour where they intend to completely change the setlist night after night — quite a reach for the backing band to play such a huge assortment of material (and for Linnell and Flansburgh to remember so many lyrics to these very wordy songs). 

Noting that they weren’t going to play the entire Flood album “because it’s not that interesting to us,” they instead attempted to play the song “Sapphire Bullets of Pure Love” sonically in reverse – as if playing the song backwards on your turntable. To prove their accuracy, they videotaped the performance and projected the video on the big screen in reverse to open the second set. They were (reasonably) successful. 

The 14-song second set was a broad selection of deep cuts from throughout their career. In fact, I didn’t recognize any of them, but the crowd did. The brass section didn’t play on every song, but when it did, it definitely added to the carnival atmosphere. 

It was back to the hits for the encores. Encore one was “Ana Ng” and “Doctor Worm,” while encore two circled back to Flood for a stripped-down version of “Dead.” A fun show indeed. Years ago They Might Be Giants graduated into one of those bands that doesn’t have to make new music to go on tour and be successful, especially with such a huge catalog and dedicated fan base. Despite that, something tells me these two would never be satisfied plowing the same field over and over…

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

The weekend: House of Harm, Sculpture Club Saturday; Swans Sunday…

The weekend: House of Harm, Sculpture Club Saturday; Swans Sunday…

Sep 26, 2025 |

Boston electronic trio House of Harm have been pigeonholed as a goth group, but a brief listen to any of their most popular songs and you’ll spot the obvious influences - primarily Depeche Mode but also New Order and The Cure.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com Rock music has a way of eating itself and then shitting out a new version for the next generation to discover, while listeners from past eras are left to pick through the sonic turds, looking for something new or different among the peanuts...

read more
Preview: They Might Be Giants tonight at The Admiral; Michael Beach, Cowgirl Eastern…

Preview: They Might Be Giants tonight at The Admiral; Michael Beach, Cowgirl Eastern…

Sep 24, 2025 |

Titled “The Big Show Tour 2025,” the performance will feature their Beast of Horns Brass Section. And while I usually link to the most recent setlist, this tour promises “wildly different shows each evening.”

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com The first They Might Be Giants song I recall hearing was “Put Your Hand Inside the Puppet Head,” from their 1986 debut (can you believe it was almost 40 years ago?). I thought, “Boy this song is quirky and I don’t understand what it means,...

read more
Bad Self Portraits drop debut with help from Wichita nonprofit; at Slowdown Saturday…

Bad Self Portraits drop debut with help from Wichita nonprofit; at Slowdown Saturday…

Sep 19, 2025 |

Members of Bad Self Portraits explained Midtopia and the organization’s “Buy Before You Stream” initiative from their van while driving to Wichita as part of a small Midwest tour that brings them to Slowdown Saturday night. 

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com A few weeks ago, Omaha indie band Bad Self Portraits released the title track from their upcoming debut album, I Think I’m Going to Hell. As much as I dug the song (and the previous two singles from the album), it was the PR blast for the...

read more
Live Review: Rilo Kiley returns with arms outstretched; Simon Joyner, Leah Senior tonight…

Live Review: Rilo Kiley returns with arms outstretched; Simon Joyner, Leah Senior tonight…

Sep 18, 2025 |

It was a night of nostalgia that included a lot of familiar faces in the audience from Omaha’s Golden Age of Indie circa 2002.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com Rilo Kiley came on late last night at the Astro Amphitheater, or maybe it just seemed late if you were expecting their set to start at 8 p.m. It was closer to 8:30 before the band took the stage while a light mist drifted down on the...

read more
Preview: Will rain fall on Rilo Kiley Wednesday in La Vista?…

Preview: Will rain fall on Rilo Kiley Wednesday in La Vista?…

Sep 16, 2025 |

Based on the set list from Sunday’s show in Grand Rapids, over half the 17-song set will come from that record and the follow-up, 2004’s More Adventurous (released on Brute/Beaute/Warner Bros). 

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com When 1% Productions announced that Rilo Kiley was making a stop at the Astro Theater Sept. 17 on their reunion tour, I quickly bought a pair of tickets. And I was lucky I did because within a few days, the concert sold out.  But, in an...

read more
Preview: Dehd, Starcharm tonight at Slowdown…

Preview: Dehd, Starcharm tonight at Slowdown…

Sep 15, 2025 |

The last time Dehd came through Omaha they played Slowdown’s big stage. Tonight, the Chicago trio has been relegated to Slowdown’s front room.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com The last time Dehd came through Omaha they played Slowdown’s big stage, touring on the strength of their breakout-single, “Bad Love.”  Tonight, the Chicago trio has been relegated to Slowdown’s front room, probably because they only drew a...

read more