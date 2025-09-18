Live Review: Rilo Kiley returns with arms outstretched; Simon Joyner, Leah Senior tonight…

Rilo Kiley’s Blake Sennett and Jenny Lewis performing at The Astro Amphitheater, Sept. 17, 2025.

Rilo Kiley came on late last night at the Astro Amphitheater, or maybe it just seemed late if you were expecting their set to start at 8 p.m. It was closer to 8:30 before the band took the stage while a light mist drifted down on the enormous crowd (despite clearing skies). 

“This is a long way from Dazy Maze,” RK frontwoman Jenny Lewis said from the stage, referring to the vegetarian restaurant/performance space that used to exist at 13th and Jackson where Rilo Kiley apparently played years before. “That was our vegetarian showcase.” 

Lewis and the band would take time to reminisce only occasionally during the performance, recalling when someone peed through an open window into the bedroom of Lewis’ $6-a-night flat in Lincoln where the band stayed while recording their Saddle Creek debut. 

When introducing “Ripchord,” RK guitarist/vocalist Blake Sennett mentioned the late, great Presto Studio. “I guess it’s been bulldozed,” he said. “Isn’t that right? Where’s Mike Mogis?” Somewhere in the crowd Mogis must have raised his hand, prompting a few cheers and Sennett’s adoration. 

It was a night of nostalgia that included a lot of familiar faces in the audience from Omaha’s Golden Age of Indie circa 2002. Rilo Kiley performed some of the key hits from that era’s soundtrack, dedicating most of the show to songs off that one Saddle Creek album, The Execution of All Things, and its follow-up, More Adventurous. The band no doubt sounded better than they did at Dazy Maze all those years ago. 

Show highlights included a rocking version of “Does He Love You?” from More Adventurous, fan favorite “Silver Lining” from 2007’s Under the Blacklight and a heartfelt “With Arms Outstretched” from The Execution… that turned into a crowd sing-along. If you were a Rilo Kiley fan, you got your money’s worth. 

The only thing missing, of course, was new material. No doubt this tour is an enormous money grab and by all accounts, the band is treating it like “reconnecting with family.” The music business being what it is, who knows how that warm familiarity would be impacted if the band tried to create something new. 

Lewis’ solo career has been rolling along fine, releasing the well-received Joy’All on Blue Note Records in 2023 and jumping aboard for the occasional Postal Service reunion show. Sennett’s career outside of RK has been less successful. His band, The Elected, hasn’t released a studio album since 2011’s Bury Me in My Rings (Vagrant). RK drummer Jason Boesel has done a lot of work on Conor Oberst projects including Bright Eyes and Mystic Valley Band, but nothing of note recently. 

Considering how good the band sounded last night, it would be a kick to hear what they could come up with for a new record. I have little doubt Saddle Creek would greet it with arms outstretched.

Dean Johnson at The Astro Amphitheater, Sept. 17, 2025.

One of Saddle Creek Records most recent roster additions, Dean Johnson, opened the night with a short set of songs from his new album, I Hope We Can Still Be Friends. Backed by a three-piece band, the performance showcased Johnson’s cool, high voice reminiscent of Roy Orbison. Pretty stuff. 

* * * 

Speaking of legends from Omaha’s Golden Age of indie (and leading up to it), tonight Simon Joyner and The Nervous Stars returns to The Waiting Room stage. The show wraps up an East Coast tour that began at the tail end of August. Joining him on this tour and performing tonight is Australian singer/songwriter Leah Senior. Her latest LP, The Music That I Make, was released last year on Poison City Records (An Horse, The Meanies, Lou Barlow). 8 p.m., $20. 

* * *

