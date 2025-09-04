Live Review: She’s Green and Mother Soki Launch Tour at Reverb Lounge…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Nice crowd on hand last night for She’s Green at Reverb Lounge, guesstimated at around 50, which is a solid turnout for a couple bands that have never played Omaha.

In Mother Soki’s case, last night was also the first time they performed on the road, while Omaha marked the kickoff point for She’s Green’s first “headlining” tour. Both bands were humbly appreciative of the crowd and their reaction.

How the mostly young folks in the audience had heard of either band is a mystery, though Mother Soki currently has a single in rotation on Sirius XMU called “Rivet Gun,” which frontwoman Annie Tammearu introduced by saying, “You might have heard this one before.” Turns out the song had gone viral on TikTok (thanks to a mention by Ellie Goulding), which led to a record deal with Mom + Pop.

The Minneapolis 5-piece was buoyed by a solid rhythm section and a lead guitarist who played some surprisingly sinister solos. Live, the band sounds more indie than dream pop, and I wonder if the band is a permanent fixture or just a group pulled together to back Tammearu. If you go to the Mother Soki artist page on the Ground Control Touring website, the band isn’t mentioned, and all 10 promo photos are of Tammearu alone. So who knows.

Regardless, it was the band that really caught my attention, playing like a battle-worn group of indie-rock veterans, with Tammearu’s vocals managing to stay on top of the mix. While no doubt having a great time, the entire band seemed a bit sheepish on stage. But what do you expect for a first show of a first tour ever? Their set was super short, maybe five or six songs, but not surprising considering they have yet to release an EP.

While Mother Soki’s stage dress was your typical just-got-off-work-at-the-local-thrift-store fall collection, She’s Green took the stage dressed all in black.

The band bore all the tropes you’d expect from a self-proclaimed shoegaze band. Their power came from the band itself — a huge, dense sound powered by two guitars and a killer rhythm section led by bassist Teddy Nordvoid, who occasionally added harmony vocals along with some between-song banter.

If you adore stereotypical ’90s-style shoegaze music — mid-tempo, layered droning guitars, every song starting small and ending huge — you’ll love this band. The chord progressions, the pounding rhythms, the echoing guitar solos were all marvelous. The only thing missing was truly memorable songs.

Frontwoman Zofia Smith has a gorgeous voice that at peak moments could cut through the densest sonic layers, but even after having repeated listens of their new EP, Chrysalis, I had no idea what she was singing. On stage, her enunciation was markedly better than on recordings, but that doesn’t make them decipherable.

Classic ‘90s shoegaze vocalists like Hope Sandoval from Mazzy Star and Harriet Wheeler from The Sundays (who Smith’s voice most resembles), could always be understood as they sang lines like “I want to hold the hand inside you” (from “Fade Into You”) or “It’s the little souvenir, of a terrible year” (from “Here’s Where the Story Ends”).

To me, great songs with understandable lyrics are the difference between listening to shoegaze as an aural experience and listening to memorable music. There are benefits to both for sure, and I doubt anyone in the audience last night cared what Zofia Smith was singing when lost in the dense layers of swirling guitar feedback. It’ll be fun to watch whether the band takes their songwriting to another level, which would require Smith to hone how she phrases her vocals, giving them purpose beyond serving as just another gorgeous layer of sound.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.