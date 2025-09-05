It’s Bandcamp Friday!; Vempire, Dead Poets, #BFF, Conny Franko tonight; Clarence Tilton, Tender Buttons Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Two things of note before we get into the weekend:

First, it’s Bandcamp Friday, which means Bandcamp waives its revenue share to artists and labels, so it’s a great time to buy music. They should just do it all the time, but then how would Bandcamp make money?

Among albums to consider purchasing is the just-released 3-song EP debut by Healer, the band fronted by Slowdown’s sound guy, Dan Brennan, with drummer Rick Black, guitarist Joe Mickeliunas and bassist John Svatos. Check out a track below and purchase the EP here.

<a href="https://healeromaha.bandcamp.com/album/ep">EP by Healer</a>

Bright Eyes has a new album coming out called Kids Table that drops Sept. 26. You can preorder the record from Bandcamp today right here. Below is the latest single, which features Hurray for the Riff Raff:

<a href="https://brighteyes.bandcamp.com/album/kids-table">Kids Table by Bright Eyes</a>

The new one by Lincoln’s Vempire, The New Invisible, is also worth your time. It’s right here:

<a href="https://vempire.bandcamp.com/album/the-new-invincible">The New Invincible by Vempire</a>

A couple more that have been in my earbuds lately include the debut by Michigan band Racing Mount Pleasant, a.k.a. the band formerly known as Kingfisher. If you’re a fan of chamber pop acts like Pinetop Seven or our very own Lullaby for the Working Class, you may want to check this out. Here’s the Bandcamp page.

<a href="https://racingmountpleasant.bandcamp.com/album/racing-mount-pleasant-2">Racing Mount Pleasant by Racing Mount Pleasant</a>

Water from Your Eyes came through Omaha a few times and always kicks ass. The critics are calling their new album, It’s a Beautiful Place (Matador), their “guitar record.” It certainly has lots of guitars on it, but maintains the same off-kilter no-wave charm heard on their previous albums. Buy it here.

<a href="https://waterfromyoureyes.bandcamp.com/album/its-a-beautiful-place">It’s A Beautiful Place by Water From Your Eyes</a>

Secondly, before we get to the weekend, it’s the first Friday of the month and that means Benson First Friday! It’s that special evening when galleries, bars, restaurants and other businesses host art openings up and down Maple Street.

Among them is Ming Toy Gallery, 6066 Maple St., where tonight we’re hosting the fused-glass art of brothers Pat and Jerry Dunning. The show’s called “Pane in the Glass” (get it?). The opening runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and we’ll have snacks and booze on hand. Drop in and say hi! I’ll be playing the role of bartender again…

And as part of Benson First Friday, Petshop is hosting an outdoor party behind the shop where Petfest is held featuring Conny Franko w/Betty, Soli, Uriah w/ Randall & Roam. It’s free and starts at 6 p.m.

OK, on with the rest of the weekend….

Tonight, The Sydney in Benson is hosting a “synth dance party” with Lincoln duo Vempire (see above for a sample) and Dead Poets, the new band featuring Chad Lottmann of The Filthy Few and Aaron Gum of Glow in the Dark. Redder Moon also is on the bill. No cover listed, so it’s probably $10. Show starts at 8 p.m. Sydney Time (which means who knows when it really starts!).

Tomorrow night (Saturday), it’s the 11th Annual Parkwood Lane Bluegrass Festival, which is basically a block party held at 702 Parkwood Ln., in Dundee. As per usual, Clarence Tilton will be on the mini stage starting at 8:30. Sailing in Soup kicks it off at 6 p.m. You don’t have to be from the neighborhood to attend. It’s free family fun!

Also Saturday night, it’s the O’Leaver’s debut of Tender Buttons, a new project featuring Derek Pressnall (bass), Craig Korth (drums), Katie Kasher (guitar) and frontman Jeremy Scott. Call it a supergroup if you want. Also on the bill is Luna River and one other band (which could be either Molecules or Green Chambers — the Facebook listing is somewhat confusing). 9 p.m. and free!

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.