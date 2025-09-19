Bad Self Portraits drop debut with help from Wichita nonprofit; at Slowdown Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

A few weeks ago, Omaha indie band Bad Self Portraits released the title track from their upcoming debut album, I Think I’m Going to Hell. As much as I dug the song (and the previous two singles from the album), it was the PR blast for the single that caught my attention. The press release focused as much on the steps the band is taking to get heard as it did the single itself.

Those steps include signing with Wichita-based nonprofit Midtopia, a self-described alternative to the current music industry models, rooted in a DIY ethic.

“(We provide) resources, training, and tools that help independent musicians navigate the unique challenges of a rapidly changing music industry,” says their website. “At Midtopia, independence, community, and sustainability come first. From artist services to youth music programs, vinyl revolutions to immersive festivals, we’re flipping the script on how music gets made, shared, and supported. As a nonprofit, any revenue generated goes straight back to the artists.”

An initiative of Music Ecosystems & Artist Development Organization of Wichita (MEADOW), Midtopia offers services that include recording/mixing/mastering, videography, website and graphic design, e-commerce integration, as well as developing marketing plans, social media consulting, and brand and EPK development. And it doesn’t cost the artists a dime.

Members of Bad Self Portraits explained Midtopia and the organization’s “Buy Before You Stream” initiative from their van while driving to Wichita as part of a small Midwest tour that brings them to Slowdown Saturday night.

Guitarist/keyboardist Connor Paintin said the band heard about Midtopia from friends in Lincoln band Social Cinema. They filled out an online application prior to undergoing mulitple interviews with Midtopia personnel.

“It was a pretty relaxed process that involved sitting down and talking with them about Midtopia’s goals as an organization and our goals as a band,” Paintin said.

While contracts were signed, “They’re not a label,” Paintin said, “though they do offer label services. We’re called a ‘roster artist.’” Bad Self Portraits is one of 12 such artists, including the aforementioned Social Cinema and Omaha hip-hop artist Marcey Yates.

Bad Self Portraits vocalist/bassist Ingrid Howell said Midtopia suggested the band try Buy Before You Stream. The program allows fans to purchase exclusive vinyl editions of albums directly from the artist before the recordings hit streaming platforms.

“100% of the profits go directly to the artists, ensuring they maintain control over their work and generate meaningful income,” says the pitch copy. “The initiative fosters direct artist-to-fan relationships, supports local record stores, and promotes sustainability in the music industry.”

“We have the vinyl pressed already,” Howell said. The album was manufactured by Third Man Pressing. “We’ll have it available after the release; we just aren’t allowing digital access (to the entire album) until the release date,” which is today, Sept. 19. The pre-order vinyl began shipping Aug. 25.

“A big part of Midtopia’s mission is figuring out ways for artists to make money on their own without getting stuck owing money,” Howell said. “Streaming doesn’t make bands money, except for big bands. The modern age of streaming doesn’t always work for the smaller artists.”

That said, all tracks from I Think I’m Going to Hell are now available for streaming starting Sept. 19 on all platforms including Bandcamp. Why not hold back and never release the album on streaming platforms?

“You’ve got to play the game a little,” Paintin said, “but it’s cool that we were able to make a physical product and let people get access to it before it went online.”

<a href="https://badselfportraits.bandcamp.com/album/i-think-im-going-to-hell-2">I Think I’m Going To Hell by Bad Self Portraits</a>

* * *

Rounding out the band are guitarist Cole Kempcke and drummer/vocalist Jesse White. Howell said songwriting is a group project, with members working on demos via Google Drive. “I do the lyrics and melody and put on a bass part,” she said, adding that White writes lyrics for songs where he sings leads.

Howell said her influences include Feist, Snail Mail, Caroline Polachek, and Rachael Price from the band Lake Street Dive. Paintin listed MJ Lenderman, Wednesday, Slow Pulp and Horse Jumper of Love, while Kempcke pointed to modern shoegaze acts like They Are Gutting a Body of Water and ‘80s acts like Depeche Mode.

“Cole is also a big metalhead,” Howell added. While there’s a taste of metal crunch on the three singles, the dominant sound is modern indie rock with a hint of shoegaze. Howell’s vocals resemble the clear timbre of Anna Waronker (That Dog) or Tanya Donelly (Belly) on songs whose style recalls college rock from that era (whether anyone in the band is old enough to remember it or not).

Opening for Bad Self Portraits Saturday in Slowdown’s front room are Velvet Velvet (with Roman Constantino and Cannon Dunwoody from Garst) and Titus Groaners (Nate Wolf’s latest project). 8 p.m., $12.

* * *

What about the rest of the weekend?

Tonight (Friday), London electronic singer/songwriter Nilüfer Yanya headlines at The Waiting Room. Virga opens at 8 p.m. $28.

<a href="https://niluferyanya.bandcamp.com/album/dancing-shoes">Dancing Shoes by Nilufer Yanya</a>

Saturday night, local punk heroes BIB celebrates their 10 year anniversary with a show at The Waiting Room that includes a gaggle of acts including MS Paint, Plack Blague, Spine, Glow, Bootcamp, Jeff in Leather, Setback, Vile Desire and Exo Gen. It’s a veritable festival all for just $20. This one starts early at 5 p.m.

<a href="https://bibhc.bandcamp.com/album/biblical">BIBLICAL by BIB</a>

On Sunday, singer/songwriter Jason Anderson returns to Pageturners Lounge in Dundee. He’s got a new EP coming out next month called Giant Tiger Parking Lot. Joining Anderson is post-Omaha singer/songwriter Stephen Bartolomei. This free show starts at 7 p.m.

<a href="https://jasonanderson.bandcamp.com/album/giant-tiger-parking-lot">Giant Tiger Parking Lot by Jason Anderson</a>

Also Sunday, O’Leaver’s is hosting a special birthday matinee. No idea who Barry or Courtney are, but they’re bringing Housewares and Titus Groaners to help celebrate. The show is free and starts at 5 p.m.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

