(A rather long) Live Review: Lloyd Cole in NYC…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Let’s start out by explaining who Lloyd Cole is. One grave mistake I tend to make at this point in my blog’s history is assuming readers already know who I’m writing about.

Lloyd Cole was never a big star. His music was most often heard on college radio stations and never on Omaha airwaves. He’s best known for his 1984 album Rattlesnakes, recorded as Lloyd Cole and the Commotions. Released by Geffen in the US, the album spawned three singles, “Perfect Skin,” (the video of which got MTV airplay), “Forest Fire” and the title track. However, the record may be best known for its closing track, “Are You Ready to Be Heartbroken,” which was covered by Sandie Shaw in 1986, but more recently was the focus of a 2006 song by Camera Obscura called “Lloyd, I’m Ready to Be Heartbroken.”

<a href="https://cameraobscuramusic.bandcamp.com/album/lets-get-out-of-this-country-2">Let’s Get Out Of This Country by CAMERA OBSCURA</a>

The album was followed a year later by Easy Pieces (the band’s highest charting album, reaching No. 5 on the UK charts); followed by Mainstream in 1987. Unless you’re a fan of Cole’s music, you likely never heard any songs from these follow-up albums, which never took off in the US. Nevertheless, they, along with the debut, are among my favorites from that era.

Cole and his band had a way of creating urbane, atmospheric music that combined clever, often self-deprecating lyrics with pop-culture references that included obscure mentions of literary works (Speedboat by Renata Adler?) to name-checking film stars from the past and the present (Eva Marie Saint, Sean Penn, etc.). In most cases, women ended up on top in his love songs often leaving Cole desperately trying to figure out what went wrong.

Cole struck out on his own in 1990 for his self-titled solo debut, where he got some help from, among others, Robert Quine and our very own Matthew Sweet. Never heard the album? Most people haven’t, though it’s also quite good.

A year later, Polydor released Don’t Get Weird on Me Babe, which included the single and video, “She’s a Girl and I’m a Man,” that reached No. 7 on the US Modern Rock charts thanks in part to a video that got its share of spins on 120 Minutes on MTV.

That was followed by Bad Vibes in ’93, Love Story in ’95, and the ambient-only digital instrumental Plastic Wood in 2001.

Then came what I consider his masterpiece, 2003’s Music in a Foreign Language (Sanctuary Records). A quiet, mostly acoustic affair, it’s one of my all-time favorites.

I doubt, other than a handful of long-time Lazy-i readers, anyone reading this has heard any of Lloyd Cole’s 12 studio albums, including his most recent, 2023’s On Pain (Edel Music). And that’s why (to my knowledge) he’s never played in Omaha, and why it was necessary to travel to NYC to see him play. Teresa bought the tickets to last Thursday night’s show; the timing aligned perfectly with a trip we already had planned.

The venue, City Winery NYC, is part of the Pier 57 development located along the Hudson River near Chelsea. A new space, it opened in 2022 and is rather massive, with a capacity of several hundred that includes a balcony.

It’s set up like a dinner theater, wherein you purchase seats at a table and order wine and food, giving the place a sort of conference room vibe. In addition to paying for a ticket, patrons are required to spend $25 per person on food and drink, which is rather easy considering their menu. It kind of reminded me of seeing a movie at Alamo, but instead of a screen, there’s a huge stage at one end of the room.

The crowd looked to be almost entirely people in their 40s and 50s with a few in their 60s and beyond, no surprise there. Cole came on stage with two acoustic guitars, looking much better than he does in the photo he’s been using to promote this mini US tour. He kicked off the 31-song, 2-set evening with “Past Imperfect,” a song off his 2000 album with The Negatives and proceeded to play something from every era of his career including eight songs from his time with the Commotions.

Cole was in fine voice and his guitar work was impressive on these clever rearrangements of songs that in most cases were recorded with a full band. He got his first of many crowd swoons with the opening of “Rattlesnakes” and coaxed the audience to sing the counter-verses on “Brazil” and “The Idiot,” which had the rather prim crowd belting out: “We’ll move to Berlin / And stop being drug addicts / We’ll cycle and swim / And stop being drug addicts”).

For the most part, the fact that people were eating and drinking during his sets didn’t bother Cole, though at one point he stopped playing and said, “Not French Fries!” to a table right in front of the stage. After the song he mentioned that people eating was distracting, mainly because he himself was hungry, but didn’t mind because City Winery “pays so fucking well,” which got a big laugh.

Far from a Storytellers style concert, Cole rarely chatted between songs, only sometimes explaining when a tune was written or a humorous comment about the chord progressions. And maybe that was for the best, though I’ve heard his storytelling on his live CDs and would have enjoyed more of that. Maybe he was nervous, as he had said he was on his socials prior to the set.

He closed out the second set with “Don’t Look Back” from his first solo album, left the stage, and was coaxed back by the crowd for a two-song encore: Leonard Cohen’s “Chelsea Hotel #2” (appropriate for this NYC crowd), and my favorite from the first Commotions album, “Forest Fire.” The full setlist from the show is here.

As I said last week, I’ve wanted to see Cole perform for years. This show knocked him off my rather short bucket list. He has one more solo show tonight in Chicago at City Winery Chicago (I guess City Winery is a chain?), and then he’s playing a small tour of Belgium and France in October and November.

