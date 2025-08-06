Saddle Creek signs ‘emo legends’ Algernon Cadwallader; new Whitmer Thomas, Ada Lea…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Our hometown indie record label, Saddle Creek Records, has been busy the past few weeks onboarding a couple new bands.

Yesterday the label announced it’s releasing a new album by Philadelphia second-wave emo band Algernon Cadwallader. “Second Wave” because AC (shorthand for Algernon Cadwallader) was heavily influenced by ‘90s Jade Tree-style emo bands like Joan of Arc, Cap’n Jazz, etc., on their 2008 debut, Some Kind of Cadwallader (Lauren Records), which publications like Stereogum described as “essentially the starting point for the entire emo revival.”

It was a revival that flew right over my head, as I don’t remember this album or this band, probably because they never played here. The band followed up with 2012’s Parrot Flies (Polyvinyl Records), then broke up. But they returned in 2022 for a reunion tour with the original lineup — vocalist-bassist Peter Helmis, guitarists Joe Reinhart and Colin Mahony, and drummer Nick Tazza.

And now they have new music. Trying Not to Have a Thought is the band’s first new record in 14 years, dropping Sept. 12 on Saddle Creek Records. This marks the second time in the past year that the label has signed what could be considered a legacy artist. This past March they signed veteran singer/songwriter Dean Johnson, age 52, whose Saddle Creek debut, I Hope We Can Still Be Friends, comes out Aug. 22.

Anywho, the first Algernon Cadwallader single, “Hawk,” also dropped yesterday (along with a video), and the band announced a North American tour that brings them to Slowdown’s front room Nov. 24. Preorder the album from the Saddle Creek website.

Also, a couple weeks ago, Saddle Creek announced it’s releasing a 7-inch single by Los Angeles singer/songwriter Whitmer Thomas as part of the label’s Document Series. “On a Roll” b/w “Bronco Buster” and “Tilt” drops Sept. 5. The record was produced by Melina Duterte a.k.a. Jay Som.

It should be noted that Dean Johnson released a Document Series 7-inch just before signing with Saddle Creek for a full length. Will Whitmer follow suit? He’s had two albums released on indie label Hardly Art Records, but his last album, Live from the North Pole, was self-released. Check out the video for “Bronco Buster.” Whitmer’s closest pass to Omaha on his November tour is Chicago’s Lincoln Hall.

Rounding out Saddle Creek news: On Sunday, Canadian singer/songwriter Ada Lea dropped “Bob Dylan’s 115th Haircut,” the latest track from her forthcoming album, When I Paint My Masterpiece, her third Saddle Creek full-length. The album drops this Friday.

Ada Lea opened for Nilüfer Yanya at Slowdown Jr. back in May 2022, but this time she’s skipping Omaha and playing Reactor Coffee in Lincoln, Nov. 4.

* * *

