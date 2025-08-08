Preview: The Head and the Heart at Astro Amphitheater Sunday…

Aug 8, 2025 | Blog

The Head and the Heart at Slowdown, June 5, 2011. The band plays the Astro Amphitheater Sunday.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Here’s a little trivia about The Head and the Heart, who are playing at the Astro Amphitheater Sunday night. Did you know the Seattle indie-folk band got its start on venerated indie label Sub Pop Records? 

It’s true. Their debut album was released on Sub Pop in 2011 and was certified platinum by the RIAA, despite receiving a dismal 3.8 rating by Pitchfork, which called it “a thoroughly timid, tentative take on Americana; roots music without the roots.” Ouch. 

The band opened for a sold-out Iron & Wine show in Slowdown’s main room in June 2011. They would return to Omaha three months later to play a sold-out Waiting Room as headliners. What I remember from that show was a large crowd singing along to almost every song; it was like watching the second coming of Mumford and Sons, but without the brogue. 

The band’s sophomore release, Let’s Be Still, came out on Sub Pop two years later and made it all the way up to No. 10 on the U.S. charts, selling over 200,000 albums — impressive considering that the decline in physical music sales (vinyl, CD) began in the early 2000s, but by the mid-2010s, streaming  surpassed physical sales and Head and the Heart would never see those kinds of physical sales numbers again.

Still, major label Warner Brothers swept in and released the band’s next three albums, wiping away any talk of Head and the Heart being just another indie band. Along the eay, they never forgot Omaha, playing the Maha Festival in 2014 and Outlandia Festival just last year. 

On their latest, Aperture, released this past May by their new label, Verve Forecast, the band vacillates between clap-along hoedown stompers like “Arrow” and Subaru Outback commercial soundtrack fillers like opener “After the Setting Sun.” In between they sneak in little piano-driven surprises, like “Jubilee,” that make it worth checking out. 

The band is leaning heavy on the new material on this tour, judging from their setlist for last night’s show in Interlochen, Michigan. But if you’re going to the Astro Amphitheater Sunday, you’ll still get plenty of the sing-along anthems off those early albums. 

Tulsa indie-folk band Wilderado opens the show at 6:30. Tickets start at $49.

As for the rest of the weekend, The Sydney in Benson has doom metal band Primitive Man tonight with Trees with Eyes, Tehom and CBM ($20, 7 p.m.). And The Sydney is also hosting Denver-based post-punk/goth band Plague Garden on Sunday. 9 p.m., $15.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend. 

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.

