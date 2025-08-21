On my Radar: Upcoming touring indie rock shows; #TBT: Sept. 2005 indie show calendar…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com
With the cancellation of the Aug. 24 Mason Jennings show, there’s only one more touring indie gig for the balance of the month — Museum of Light Monday at Slowdown — which is good since I’m going out town anyway. There are a few local shows happening, including Clarence Tilton/Minne Lusa Saturday. I count only 16 touring indie shows in September on my radar, but only eight in October. That could change. Check out the updated list below and let me know what I’m missing:
- Mason Jennings, Aug. 24 at Slowdown -CANCELLED
- Museum of Light, Aug. 25 at Slowdown
- She’s Green, Sept. 3 at Reverb
- Brooks Nielsen (of Growlers), Sept. 8 at The Waiting Room
- OK Go, Sept. 12 at The Admiral
- DEHD, Sept. 15 at Slowdown
- Rilo Kiley, Sept. 17 at The Astro Amphitheater
- The Damned, Sept. 17 at Slowdown – CANCELLED
- Leah Senior, Sept. 18 at Waiting Room
- Nilüfer Yanya, Sept. 19 at The Waiting Room
- Glitterfox, Sept. 20 at Reverb
- Jason Anderson, Sept. 21 at Pageturners Lounge
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Sept. 23 at Slowdown
- They Might Be Giants, Sept. 24 at The Admiral
- House of Harm, Sept. 27 at The Sydney
- Swans, Sept 28 at The Waiting Room
- Samia, Sept. 29 at The Waiting Room
- Nation of Language, Sept. 29 at Slowdown
- Father John Misty, Sept. 30 at Astro Theater
- Gary Numan, Oct. 2 at The Admiral
- French Police, Oct. 4 at Reverb
- Starcrawler, Oct. 5 at Reverb
- Franz Ferdinand, Oct. 7 at The Admiral
- Cursive, Oct. 8 at The Waiting Room -SOLD OUT
- Marc Rebillet, Oct. 13 at Steelhouse
- Goon, Oct. 15 at Reverb Lounge
- Elvis Costello & The Imposter, Oct. 22 at Steelhouse
- Pixel Grip, Oct. 22 at Reverb Lounge
- Color Green, Nov. 2 at Reverb
- Ryan Davis and the Roadhouse Band, Nov. 5 at Reverb
- Maria Taylor, Nov. 6 at Slowdown
- Teen Mortgage, Nov. 7 at Slowdown
- The Faint, Nov. 9 at The Admiral
- The Frights, Nov. 11 at Slowdown
- Hayden Pedigo, Nov. 20 at Reverb Lounge
- Being Dead, Nov. 22 at The Slowdown
- Neva Dinova, Nov. 22 at Reverb Lounge
- Algernon Cadwallader, Nov. 24 at Slowdown
Looking at the September line-up, I got to wondering what things were like 20 years ago during the height of Omaha’s indie music scene. Below is a calendar that combines both local and touring indie rock shows that were on my radar during September 2005 (as reported in Lazy-i). Some observations:
- Man, there was a shit-ton of shows at O’Leaver’s back then. In fact, O’Leaver’s was boasting booking 30 shows in 30 days for October 2005 (They didn’t make it, but did have a stretch of 13 straight days of shows that month!).
- I miss that old Sokol Underground (more like “smoke-hole underground”). They hosted a lot of great shows, including that Sept. 20, 2005, Sufjan Stevens show when he was touring the Illinoise album.
- There seemed to be a closer alliance between Omaha and Lincoln bands back then, and Lincoln’s scene was robust (just look at that Lincoln Calling line-up). From what I’ve been told, Lincoln is kicking our ass these days when it comes to indie bands. More research is needed to validate that statement, however.
How many bands do you recognize from this September 2005 show calendar?
- Eux Autres, Brimstone Howl, Kite Pilot, Sept. 1 at Goofy Foot
- Virgasound, Ideal Cleaners, The Jealous Lovers, Sept. 2 at O’Leaver’s
- Steve Bartolomei, Kyle Harvey, Brad Hoshaw, Sept. 3 at Mick’s
- Of Montreal, The Management, Sept. 4 at Sokol Underground
- One Mummy Case, Sept. 5 at The Pizza Shoppe
- The Terminals, Plastic Letters, Sept 7 at O’Leaver’s
- The Tremula, The New Trust, McCarthy Trenching, Sept. 8 at O’Leaver’s
- The Third Men, Ladyfinger, Sept. 9 at O’Leaver’s
- Shelterbelt, Papers, Sept. 10 at Knickerbocker’s
- Anonymous American, Korey Anderson, Sept. 11 at Shag
- Aqualung, The Perishers, Tracy Bonham, Sept. 13 at Sokol Underground
- Danny Pound Band, Arthur Dodge and the Horsefeathers, Fine, Fine Automobiles, Sept. 15 at O’Leaver’s
- The Lepers, The Stay Awake, Virgasound, Sept. 16 at Mike’s Place
- The Pomonas, The Ointments, Fizzle Like a Flood, Sept. 17 at O’Leaver’s
- Fromanhole, Kieskagato, Sept. 18 at O’Leaver’s.
- Sufjan Stevens, Liz Janes, Sept. 20 at Sokol Underground
- Atmosphere, Blueprint, P.O.S. Sept. 22 at Sokol Auditorium
- Waking Ashland, Jamison Parker, An Angle, Sept. 22 at Sokol Underground
- Sonata Form, Richard Schultz and The Miracle Men, Sept. 22 at Mick’s
- Lincoln Calling (Neva Dinova, Tilly and the Wall, Dave Dondero, Orenda Fink, Ladyfinger, Bombardment Society, Ideal Cleaners, The Prids, For Against, Eagle*Seagull, Little Brazil, Her Flyaway Manner, Life After Laserdisque, Landing on the Moon, Anonymous American), Sept. 23-25 throughout Lincoln.
- Landing on the Moon, Kite Pilot, Mariannes, Sept. 23 at O’Leaver’s
- Pretty Girls Make Graves, Ladyfinger, Latitude, Longitude, Sept. 26 at Sokol Underground
- Back When, Race for Titles, Precious Metal, Fvther, Sept. 27 at Sokol Underground
- Reagan Roeder, The Atlas, The Sweat Band, Sept. 28 at O’Leaver’s
- Millions of Dead Cops, Sept 29 at Knickerbocker’s
- Two Gallants, Anonymous American, The Holy Ghost Revival, Sept. 30 at Sokol Underground
- Life After Laserdisque, Petracovich, Stephanie Rearick, Sept. 30 at O’Leaver’s
Those were the days!
* * *
Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.
0 Comments