On my Radar: Upcoming touring indie rock shows; #TBT: Sept. 2005 indie show calendar…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

With the cancellation of the Aug. 24 Mason Jennings show, there’s only one more touring indie gig for the balance of the month — Museum of Light Monday at Slowdown — which is good since I’m going out town anyway. There are a few local shows happening, including Clarence Tilton/Minne Lusa Saturday. I count only 16 touring indie shows in September on my radar, but only eight in October. That could change. Check out the updated list below and let me know what I’m missing:

Mason Jennings, Aug. 24 at Slowdown -CANCELLED

Museum of Light, Aug. 25 at Slowdown

She’s Green, Sept. 3 at Reverb

Brooks Nielsen (of Growlers), Sept. 8 at The Waiting Room

OK Go, Sept. 12 at The Admiral

DEHD, Sept. 15 at Slowdown

Rilo Kiley, Sept. 17 at The Astro Amphitheater

The Damned, Sept. 17 at Slowdown – CANCELLED

Leah Senior, Sept. 18 at Waiting Room

Nilüfer Yanya, Sept. 19 at The Waiting Room

Glitterfox, Sept. 20 at Reverb

Jason Anderson, Sept. 21 at Pageturners Lounge

The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Sept. 23 at Slowdown

They Might Be Giants, Sept. 24 at The Admiral

House of Harm, Sept. 27 at The Sydney

Swans, Sept 28 at The Waiting Room

Samia, Sept. 29 at The Waiting Room

Nation of Language, Sept. 29 at Slowdown

Father John Misty, Sept. 30 at Astro Theater

Gary Numan, Oct. 2 at The Admiral

French Police, Oct. 4 at Reverb

Starcrawler, Oct. 5 at Reverb

Franz Ferdinand, Oct. 7 at The Admiral

Cursive, Oct. 8 at The Waiting Room -SOLD OUT

Marc Rebillet, Oct. 13 at Steelhouse

Goon, Oct. 15 at Reverb Lounge

Elvis Costello & The Imposter, Oct. 22 at Steelhouse

Pixel Grip, Oct. 22 at Reverb Lounge

Color Green, Nov. 2 at Reverb

Ryan Davis and the Roadhouse Band, Nov. 5 at Reverb

Maria Taylor, Nov. 6 at Slowdown

Teen Mortgage, Nov. 7 at Slowdown

The Faint, Nov. 9 at The Admiral

The Frights, Nov. 11 at Slowdown

Hayden Pedigo, Nov. 20 at Reverb Lounge

Being Dead, Nov. 22 at The Slowdown

Neva Dinova, Nov. 22 at Reverb Lounge

Algernon Cadwallader, Nov. 24 at Slowdown

Looking at the September line-up, I got to wondering what things were like 20 years ago during the height of Omaha’s indie music scene. Below is a calendar that combines both local and touring indie rock shows that were on my radar during September 2005 (as reported in Lazy-i). Some observations:

Man, there was a shit-ton of shows at O’Leaver’s back then. In fact, O’Leaver’s was boasting booking 30 shows in 30 days for October 2005 (They didn’t make it, but did have a stretch of 13 straight days of shows that month!).

I miss that old Sokol Underground (more like “smoke-hole underground”). They hosted a lot of great shows, including that Sept. 20, 2005, Sufjan Stevens show when he was touring the Illinoise album.

There seemed to be a closer alliance between Omaha and Lincoln bands back then, and Lincoln’s scene was robust (just look at that Lincoln Calling line-up). From what I’ve been told, Lincoln is kicking our ass these days when it comes to indie bands. More research is needed to validate that statement, however.

How many bands do you recognize from this September 2005 show calendar?

Eux Autres, Brimstone Howl, Kite Pilot, Sept. 1 at Goofy Foot

Virgasound, Ideal Cleaners, The Jealous Lovers, Sept. 2 at O’Leaver’s

Steve Bartolomei, Kyle Harvey, Brad Hoshaw, Sept. 3 at Mick’s

Of Montreal, The Management, Sept. 4 at Sokol Underground

One Mummy Case, Sept. 5 at The Pizza Shoppe

The Terminals, Plastic Letters, Sept 7 at O’Leaver’s

The Tremula, The New Trust, McCarthy Trenching, Sept. 8 at O’Leaver’s

The Third Men, Ladyfinger, Sept. 9 at O’Leaver’s

Shelterbelt, Papers, Sept. 10 at Knickerbocker’s

Anonymous American, Korey Anderson, Sept. 11 at Shag

Aqualung, The Perishers, Tracy Bonham, Sept. 13 at Sokol Underground

Danny Pound Band, Arthur Dodge and the Horsefeathers, Fine, Fine Automobiles, Sept. 15 at O’Leaver’s

The Lepers, The Stay Awake, Virgasound, Sept. 16 at Mike’s Place

The Pomonas, The Ointments, Fizzle Like a Flood, Sept. 17 at O’Leaver’s

Fromanhole, Kieskagato, Sept. 18 at O’Leaver’s.

Sufjan Stevens, Liz Janes, Sept. 20 at Sokol Underground

Atmosphere, Blueprint, P.O.S. Sept. 22 at Sokol Auditorium

Waking Ashland, Jamison Parker, An Angle, Sept. 22 at Sokol Underground

Sonata Form, Richard Schultz and The Miracle Men, Sept. 22 at Mick’s

Lincoln Calling (Neva Dinova, Tilly and the Wall, Dave Dondero, Orenda Fink, Ladyfinger, Bombardment Society, Ideal Cleaners, The Prids, For Against, Eagle*Seagull, Little Brazil, Her Flyaway Manner, Life After Laserdisque, Landing on the Moon, Anonymous American), Sept. 23-25 throughout Lincoln.

Landing on the Moon, Kite Pilot, Mariannes, Sept. 23 at O’Leaver’s

Pretty Girls Make Graves, Ladyfinger, Latitude, Longitude, Sept. 26 at Sokol Underground

Back When, Race for Titles, Precious Metal, Fvther, Sept. 27 at Sokol Underground

Reagan Roeder, The Atlas, The Sweat Band, Sept. 28 at O’Leaver’s

Millions of Dead Cops, Sept 29 at Knickerbocker’s

Two Gallants, Anonymous American, The Holy Ghost Revival, Sept. 30 at Sokol Underground

Life After Laserdisque, Petracovich, Stephanie Rearick, Sept. 30 at O’Leaver’s

Those were the days!

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.