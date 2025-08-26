New York State of Mind; Lloyd Cole Thursday…

Aug 26, 2025 | Blog

For the birds… in Columbus Circle.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

No updates this week as I’ll be in NYC catching Lloyd Cole at City Winery Thursday night. Pics and review to follow. Cole is one of my favorites, both from years gone by and what he’s doing today. I gave up hope of seeing him in Omaha – I even tried to bring him here a couple times with no luck (or enough money).

Shows happening in Omaha this week? Well, let’s just say this getaway is perfectly timed as there’s nothing on my radar. 

Have a great week and enjoy the grand weather.

* * *

