New Stathi EP includes contributions from Conor Oberst, Miwi La Lupa, more…

Aug 19, 2025 | Blog

By Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Our old friend Stathi, a.k.a. Stathi Patseas, is swinging for the fences with his new EP, Another Gorgeous Day, and he has some friends helping out at the plate. 

Among them are local heroes Megan Siebe and Kevin Donahue, Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst and Miwi La Lupa, and Drew Nelson. In fact, Oberst co-wrote three of the five tracks, including the EP’s opening track, “Fire Drill,” which dropped today as an early single and features Oberst on harmonies. 

Stathi

Stathi, who’s from Omaha but now lives in Brooklyn, recorded the EP in June 2024 at ARC Studios with producer Adam Roberts alongside Oberst. Stathi was part of the Conor Oberst & Friends Residency at Bowery Ballroom in April 2024. 

From the one-sheet: “The opening track ‘Fire Drill’ kicks off with Stathi and Conor joining together in an introspective ballad leading into a group chorus with Megan Siebe (Cursive, Neva Dinova) and Kevin Donahue (David Nance and Mowed Sound) sharing the lines, “Drive like I’m at your side, keep it between the lines, I know you’ll never make a plan and take it to the end, still I hope you can.” 

Oberst and friends also contribute to track “Burden of Proof,” while Oberst gets co-writing credits for tracks “Quantum Leap” and EP closer “Second Fiddle.”

The entire EP drops Sept. 5. You can pre-order your copy at Stathi’s Bandcamp page. 

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.

