New Kyle Harvey, Vempire (Lazy-i exclusive); Leafblower; Clan of Xymox Friday…

by TIm McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Is it New Music Thursday? Well, sort of. Three new tracks from local-ish artists dropped today:

Kyle Harvey is a post-Omaha singer/songwriter and full-time poet living in Colorado. Back during Omaha’s indie-music heyday, Kyle was a regular on the local stages and ran a little ol’ label called Slo-Fidelity Records. He high-tailed it out of River City years ago, but his memory remains alive like a ghost that haunts Shakedown Street (the old Barley Street Tavern.

And now he’s got a new record coming out on Oct. 7 called Anywhere But Here. Consisting of live home recordings, the album was mixed by mad genius sound engineer Ian Aeillo using “a bunch of outboard gear… EQ, compression, effects, etc., from the ’80s and ‘90s,” says Harvey. It sounds real good!

Harvey dropped the first single from the album, “Neon Lights Are Good For the Blues.” The song is an exception from the album’s solo acoustic approach.

“I had toyed with the idea of recording some extra acoustic guitars here and there… this particular song, I forgot that I’d left it in,” Harvey said. “It’s an old Martin 12-string from the ’60s that my buddy Garrett let me borrow. Garrett’s dad, Gary Day, was a folk singer I became friends with. He passed away this year, so it ended up feeling meant to be that his guitar shows up on that track.”

Check it out:

<a href="https://kyleharvey.bandcamp.com/track/neon-lights-are-good-for-the-blues-single-2">Neon Lights Are Good For The Blues (Single) by Kyle Harvey</a>

Next is a Lazy-i exclusive. Lincoln electronic duo Vempire — Lindsey Yoneda & Mike Elfers — has a secret that’s dropping in its entirety tomorrow. I can’t tell you all the details, because I had to force Mikey to give me this preview as I didn’t want it to get lost in tomorrow’s Petfest Hype Coverage (btw, Elfers’ other project, Thirst Things First, plays Petfest Saturday). Let’s just say you’ll be hearing a lot more from Vempire tomorrow, but right now, here’s a sneak peek called “Mood Swings.” More to come:

Finally, those rocking reprobates in Omaha post-punk/metal project Leafblower just dropped a spooky new single from their latest album, Burn Cruise. Called “Ghosts,” the track recaps frontman Danny Maxwell’s most recent paranormal activities. You can check out the entire album and order your copy from Leafblower’s Bandcamp page.

One more mention that I don’t want to get lost in tomorrow’s weekend clutter:

Tomorrow night (Friday), seminal Dutch dark wave band Clan of Xymox plays at Reverb Lounge. The band, whose first two albums were released on groundbreaking label 4AD in the mid-’80s, is the epitome of synth-powered new wave goth. It’s a must-see for fans of acts like Bauhaus/Peter Murphy, Sisters of Mercy, even bands like Cold Cave and Nine Inch Nails. Starting as a trio, these days Ronny Moorings is the only remaining original member. I was surprised to find the concert had yet to sell out. Curse of Mackey and SINE also are on the bill. 8 p.m., $35. Put on your blacks and come out…

<a href="https://clanofxymox.bandcamp.com/album/creatures">Creatures by Clan Of Xymox</a>

* * *

