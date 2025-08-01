Maha Festival preview, Pt. 2: Band of Horses, Waxahatchee, Pixies (and parking); #BFF, #BCF, new Flight School, Simon Joyner…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

When I published the Maha Festival map on Monday, I included some parking advice. The Maha folks quickly IM’d me to say more parking info was on the way, and sure enough, it arrived yesterday.

Maha rightfully points out that 8th Street is under construction. In fact, all of the downtown streets are a shit show these days (actually, all of Omaha’s streets are a shit show, but that’s another story).

Maha’s handy map suggests that drivers can park in CHI Center Lot A. However, they don’t tell you how much that will cost. According to the CHI Center webpage, surface parking is $10. That might be a deal compared to all-day meter parking, but still likely more expensive than a Park Omaha garage. Maybe not.

Maha lists other options. Take the bus! Or ride your bike, but if you think driving downtown is dangerous, try biking downtown, or worse yet, riding a Lime Scooter (hello, Bergan Mercy?). Rideshare (Uber/Lyft) is another (expensive) option. Face it, you’re on your own. Parking is one of the big drawbacks to moving Maha Festival to downtown Omaha versus the plethora of options that were available when it was at Stinson Park, but, hey, that’s life in the big city, right?

Back to the Maha Fest preview: Part 1, which covered the first half of the festival (Little Brazil, Silversun Pickups and Magdalena Bay), came out yesterday.

Band of Horses comes on the Maha stage at 6:15. The Charleston by way of Seattle easy-listening indie 5-piece has become a festival staple and makes for awesome background music. They’ve been at it since 2004 and scored big with their 2006 debut, Everything All the Time (Sub Pop), which includes the track “The Funeral” that has nearly a half-billion plays on Spotify.

Like Silversun Pickups, Band of Horses played the inaugural Outlandia Festival back in 2022, and are another band I never really listened to. Their sound is very middle-of-the-road bordering on drowsy, with frontman Ben Bridwell’s ever-present high-end yowl lulling the older, dad-rock lovers to sleep. Despite not having released new material since 2022’s Things Are Great (BMG), the band is launching a fall co-headlining tour with Iron & Wine.

<a href="https://bandofhorses.bandcamp.com/album/everything-all-the-time">Everything All the Time by Band of Horses</a>

Because of Maha’s no-reentry policy, I probably won’t arrive at the festival until around 7:45 – that’s when Waxahatchee takes the stage.

How much do I love this band? Well, assuming they’d never come to Omaha, my wife and I planned to drive to Kansas City to see them play last year but got sidetracked. I was pleasantly surprised/shocked to see them listed on the Maha Festival bill, just as I was stunned when Maha hosted Big Thief in 2023.

The Birmingham, Alabama, band fronted by singer/songwriter Katie Crutchfield, has been around since 2010 playing a style of indie folk no doubt influenced by Laurel Canyon artists of yesteryear like Crosby, Stills, Nash, and (especially) Young, Jackson Browne, Joni, etc.

Despite the early success of 2013’s Cerulean Salt (Don Giovanni) and 2015’s Ivy Tripp (Merge), the band didn’t catch my eye until 2020’s Saint Cloud (Merge) with the gorgeous singles “Can’t Do Much” and “Fire.” That was followed by 2022’s I Walked With You a Ways (Merge) and most recently 2024’s Tigers Blood (Merge). Their releases regularly rate in the 8s on the Pitchfork-meter, where they almost always receive “best new music” accolades.

Waxahatchee is part of an indie-folk movement that includes other recent high-fliers like MJ Lenderman, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Wednesday and Alex G, as well as old-timers like Jenny Lewis and Neko Case. The band headlined at Madison Square Garden this past Wednesday, where they played a lot of songs off Tigers Blood and Saint Cloud.

<a href="https://waxahatchee.bandcamp.com/album/saint-cloud-3-2">Saint Cloud +3 by Waxahatchee</a>

Finally, at 9:30, it’s time for Pixies, arguably the most influential indie band from the ‘80s. Either you know them or you don’t, and I’m not sure anyone under the age of, say 21, knows them. I could be wrong. Their heyday was between 1988 and 1991, when they released four seminal albums that reinvented indie rock.

However, since then, the band has mainly released duds, with frontman Black Francis doing his more interesting work as a solo artist. Their most recent album, The Night the Zombies Came (2024, BMG), couldn’t have been more forgettable.

Still, the band garners a massive fanbase consisting mostly of Gen X beardos who were there during the band’s good times. Don’t go looking for Kim Deal — she left the Pixies in 2013. Band of Skulls’ Emma Richardson currently slings the bass, while the rest of the band remains intact.

According to setlist.fm, last night’s Pixies show at Palace Theatre in St. Paul drew mostly from Trompe le Monde and Bossanova. This being a festival set, look for a shorter, more concise set that will draw almost entirely from those two albums, with perhaps their cover of JAMC’s “Head On.” The Maha website says their set will last until 11 p.m.

Strictly from a musical perspective, the critics aren’t wrong to say this year’s Maha lineup seems a lot like an Outlandia Festival, especially with two bands that played past Outlandias.

For me, the Fest’s last two bands alone make it worth the ticket price, along with the opportunity to support Omaha’s only indie rock music festival that features touring acts. If you read my Maha feature at Flatwater Free Press you already know the festival’s future may hinge on people showing up tomorrow. With the weather forecast to be gorgeous, I’m confident they will.

Tickets to Saturday’s Maha Festival are available for the “all in” price of $104.73 ($79 plus $11.50 in fees, 11.18 in taxes and another $3.05 processing fee) via etix. VIP tickets sold out months ago. More info at the Maha website.

So what else is happening this weekend?

Well, it’s the first Friday of August and that means Benson First Friday (BFF). This is the night when businesses up and down Maple Street host art openings by a plethora of local artists. Among those businesses is Ming Toy Gallery, 6066 Maple St., where tonight we’re hosting “Coping” — a collection of drawings by Alyssa Schmitt. Come by, say hi, see some great art, have a beer and a snack. We’ll be there from 6 to 9 p.m.

As part of BFF, The Sydney in Benson has Plack Blague doing a DJ set, along with Thom Clarity, His Witness and Ladie Muerte. $10, 9 p.m.

Also tonight at Pageturners Lounge in Dundee, Ben Eisenberger (Hussies, FiFi NoNo, Screaming Plastic) is having an album release show for his new record, Ben Eisenberger Chamber Group. Recorded throughout last year at ARC Studios with Adam Roberts, the album was produced and mixed by local studio vet Ben Brodin. Get your copy via Bandcamp. Joining Ben for this free show are Stephen Bartolomei and Parker Steele. Starts at 8.

Hey, it’s also Bandcamp Friday! If you’ve been dying to buy an album, today’s the day to do it as Bandcamp is waiving all fees and passing the cash back to the artists.

I’ve already made one Bandcamp Friday purchase — the new Flight School album, The Groin Kick Chronicles Soundtrack (The name implies there’s a movie called The Groin Kick Chronicles, but my search on IMDB came up with nothing). The brainchild of local music producer/engineer extraordinaire Ian Aeillo, the album is a collection of musical odysseys with such titles as “Your Least Favorite Math Teacher,” “An Artisanal Mayonnaise,” “You Ever Been to a Ball?” and “I’ve Been to Three Balls Today.” Thirty-four tracks for just $9. Buy yours here.

<a href="https://leatherschool.bandcamp.com/album/the-groin-kick-chronicles-soundtrack">The Groin Kick Chronicles Soundtrack by Flight School</a>

Singer/songwriter and living legend Simon Joyner today released a couple new recordings to help fund an upcoming East Coast tour with his six-piece band. “All are limited and proceeds will go toward paying for band members’ plane tickets, van rental, and accommodations,” Joyner said.

The releases include a new 7-inch single by Simon Joyner & The Nervous Stars that includes covers of The Velvet Underground’s “I’m Set Free” and Bob Dylan’s “I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine.” Joyner and his band also are releasing a six-song CD EP of Lou Reed and Bob Dylan covers. Both are available from Joyner’s Bandcamp page.

<a href="https://simonjoyner.bandcamp.com/album/simon-joyner-the-nervous-stars-2-song-single">Simon Joyner & The Nervous Stars (2 Song Single) by Simon Joyner</a>

Finally, our old friend Darren Keen is back in town this Sunday when PROBLEMS plays at The Sydney in Benson. Joining Keen are Joey Z, Thom Clarity and Cvlt Play (DJ set). 8 p.m., $10.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

