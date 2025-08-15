It’s Petfest Weekend (Thirst Things First, Dream Ghoul, Mike Schlesinger, Indian Caves, more)…

By Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Petfest isn’t so much a music festival as a giant backyard rock party where everyone’s invited.

Partiers stroll in through an entrance off the south side of the Petshop building complex, just south of Maple on 62nd St. to the parking lot littered with small kiosk tents and picnic benches. Temporary black scrim awnings stretch from the building roofs in a vain attempt at blocking the soul-crushing sun, whose heat is only amplified by the crushed white rock burning the soles of your feet.

Small groups of twenty-something slackers (and amateur photographers) hold beer cans and swivel their attention between two stages – a “Garage Stage” and a tented “Outdoor Stage.” The bands only play 20-minute sets, so there’s little chance of getting bored with any one sound.

You won’t find food at Petfest, or at least I didn’t in the past. But unlike other music festivals, the Benson First Friday crew who runs the show doesn’t care if people leave the compound and grab something to eat or drink at one of Benson’s many fine culinary enterprises. Re-entry involves holding up your wristband. There ain’t no metal detectors at Petfest.

The party starts at 2 p.m. tomorrow (Saturday) and runs until midnight. You won’t find a better collection of local talent at any other Omaha festival. Check out the samples below.

Tickets are $30 today, $40 tomorrow (Saturday, day of show), so save ten bucks and get your tickets NOW, online right here. All the details like “Can I bring a chair” and “Where do I park?” are at the Petfest website.

Petfest Schedule – Saturday

2:00 p.m. – Dex Arbor – outdoor

2:20 – Wedding – garage

2:40 – The Bedrock – outdoor

3:00 – Uriah with Roam – garage

3:20 – Queer Nite – special performance

3:40 – Frankie Chiaro – garage

4:00 – Spurney’s Hawk – outdoor

4:20 – Mike Schlesinger – garage

4:40 – Magu – outdoor

5:00 – Erawq – garage

5:20 – Dalima Kapten – outdoor

5:45 – Velvet Velvet – garage

6:05 – Queer Nite – special performance

6:25 – Indian Caves – garage

6:45 – Bad Self Portraits – outdoor

7:10 – Queer Nite – special performance

7:30 – Specter Poetics – garage

7:55 – Puffs – outdoor

8:35 – Sean Pratt – outdoor

9:15 – Dream Ghoul – outdoor

9:55 – Thirst Things First – outdoor

10:30 – Kobrakyle

<a href="https://thesydneybenson.bandcamp.com/album/mike-schlesinger-live-at-the-sydney">Mike Schlesinger – Live at The Sydney by Mike Schlesinger</a>

<a href="https://magumusic.bandcamp.com/album/dwell">Dwell by Magū</a>

<a href="https://velvetvelvet.bandcamp.com/album/why-try">Why Try by Velvet Velvet</a>

<a href="https://indiancaves.bandcamp.com/album/the-song-becomes-the-curse">The Song Becomes the Curse by Indian Caves</a>

<a href="https://badselfportraits.bandcamp.com/album/i-think-im-going-to-hell-2">I Think I’m Going To Hell by Bad Self Portraits</a>

<a href="https://specterpoetics.bandcamp.com/album/specter-poetics">Specter Poetics by Specter Poetics</a>

<a href="https://seanpratt.bandcamp.com/album/prairie-whistle-call-2">Prairie Whistle Call by Sean Pratt</a>

<a href="https://dreamghoulband.bandcamp.com/album/a-forgotten-future">A Forgotten Future by Dream Ghoul</a>

<a href="https://drinkoil.bandcamp.com/album/roilty">ROILTY by Thirst Things First</a>

* * *

So what else is happening this weekend?

Well, you got Clan of Xymox tonight (which I wrote about yesterday), with Curse of Mackey and SINE. $35, 8 p.m.

The only other show of note: Remember Twinsmith, the local band that released three albums on Saddle Creek Records? Well, they’re opening for Chicago alt-rock band The Kickback on Sunday night at Slowdown. Omaha indie band Uh Oh also are on the bill. 8 p.m., $20.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments. Have a great weekend. See you at Petfest!

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.