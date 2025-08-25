Hotline TNT leaves Spotify; Museum of Light, Housewares tonight at Slowdown…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Last Friday, NYC indie band Hotline TNT, one of the new breed of shoegaze acts that caught critics’ attention with their 2023 album Cartwheel (and who played here at Reverb Lounge that same year), announced they were pulling their latest album, Raspberry Moon (2025, Third Man Records), from Spotify, along with the rest of their catalog.

“The company that bills itself as the steward of all recorded music has proven beyond the shadow of a doubt that it does not align with the band’s values in any way,” said Hotline TNT frontman Will Anderson. “A cooler world is possible.”

What specifically drove Anderson and his band to turn their backs on Spotify isn’t made clear in the press release. No doubt Anderson and Co. will provide answers during their announced 24-hour live stream, which starts at noon Eastern Sept. 5 on Twitch, YouTube and Instagram.

“During the 24-hour telethon, the band will aim to sell 500 copies of Raspberry Moon via Bandcamp while also talking to artists, journalists, record store owners and others about their favorite new music, sources for discovery, and their feelings on Spotify,” says the press release.

Sure enough, go into Spotify and look up “Hotline TNT” and the only thing you’ll find is an Audiotree recording, which the band must not own the rights to. However, Hotline TNT music is still available on streaming platforms Apple Music and Amazon Music.

This would seem to indicate that what’s driving the exodus may be the actions of Spotify CEO Daniel Ek’s venture capital fund Prima Materia which according to Pitchfork has been investing in Helsing, a defense company that sells software that uses AI for military decisions. Pitchfork says that’s why King Gizzard, Xiu Xiu and Deerhoof pulled out of Spotify.

But are there other reasons? Was it also because Spotify provides a platform for shitheels like Joe Rogan, which was instrumental in driving Neil Young and Joni Mitchell from the platform a few years ago? Or was it Spotify’s policy of paying artists a fraction of a penny per stream, essentially making it impossible for indie bands both young and old to make a living from their music. Can you imagine going back to a world where people actually paid artists directly for their music?

Ah, but it’s way too late for that. The genie’s out of the bottle. The toothpaste is out of the tube. The cat’s out of the bag. The bell has been rung. And Pandora’s box has been flung wide open. There is no turning back from streaming platforms because the generations that have grown up with them can’t fathom a world where they have to pay to listen to a specific album or song. They’ve never had to; why would they now?

Rogan can’t be the reason, either. His podcast is also on Apple and Amazon, which is partly why Neil Young and Joni’s returned to Spotify. Once they realized that Rogan’s bullshit was just as available elsewhere, they gave in. They also realized that, for a huge part of the listening population, if your music isn’t on Spotify, it simply doesn’t exist, and they want to exist.

Regardless of the reason, it’s hard not to applaud Hotline TNT for taking a stand.

Tonight at Slowdown, bombastic Seattle heavy/noise band Museum of Light headlines in the front room. The band’s latest album, Diviner, came out earlier this year on Spartan Records. Joining them is Omaha’s own Housewares — the new project by Fromanhole’s Doug and Daryl Kiser which also includes Jason Koba of Thunder Power on drums, Scott Klemmensen of Reset on vocals, and Andy LaChance on keyboards. Dedications also is on the bill. $15, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://museumoflightband.bandcamp.com/album/diviner">Diviner by Museum Of Light</a>

