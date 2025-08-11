First look at The Astro Amphitheater; live review: The Head and the Heart…

Aug 11, 2025 | Reviews

The Head and the Heart perform at The Astro Amphitheater, Aug. 10, 2025.

By Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I almost missed last night’s The Head and the Heart show at The Astro Amphitheater in La Vista. The band’s publicist had comped a pair of tickets, but with family in town I considered skipping it, having seen them play two or three times over the years. 

The amazing weather pulled me out, along with a chance to finally check out the new amphitheater, where I’ll be seeing Rilo Kiley on Sept. 17.

The Astro facility opened back in December 2023, but while I’ve been to a couple auditorium shows, I’ve never been to the amphitheater. The facility is booked by Mammoth Productions in Kansas City and run by 1% Productions. Mammoth rarely books indie bands, and for good reason: Only a handful of touring indie acts have a following big enough to sell out the massive 5,500-capacity space. 

Last night’s show wasn’t sold out but drew a healthy-sized crowd of mostly middle-aged suburban fans who probably have been listening to The Head and the Heart since its arrival in the early 2010s. 

The amphitheater’s entry is located at the bottom of a lengthy staircase (60 steps!) located to the left of the Astro’s front entrance. Patrons pass through the usual security and ticket scan areas before entering the paved landing.

Few people actually sat in the amphitheater’s chairs during the set.

Looking up from the slab you’re met with rows and rows of plastic folding chairs arranged theater-style from the stage to the grassy knoll that surrounds the edge of the amphitheater. Is the seating a way to segregate different ticket-priced seats? While they may look comfortable, I knew as soon as the band took the stage no one would remain seated.

Unsure of where to go, I asked an usher, who pointed me to my seat dead-center in the third row – unusual for a comp ticket. Comps usually are general admission or, if seated, somewhere way in back. 

A quick note about the concert staff: It usually consists of 300-pound dudes with neck beards in triple-X STAFF T-shirts, and you would want no one else, especially if you were trying to control a mob of belligeren, drunk “rockfest” fans dead set on getting out of hand.

By contrast, the Astro’s staff consisted mainly of physically fit retirees or young marrieds who you’d find at a parent-teacher conference. A few had even zhuzhed up their STAFF T-shirts or tucked them into their well-pressed blue jeans. The staff was so nice I thought they must be volunteers from La Vista City Centre, but they weren’t – they were just super-nice people enjoying the evening as much as the patrons. 

Anyway….

Sure enough, as soon as the band took the stage, the crowd stood up, making the chairs redundant. If, for some reason, you wanted to sit, you would never see past the army of fans in front of you. Since you’re going to stand anyway, you might as well buy a General Admission ticket, because the sight lines are great from everywhere along the green space (and you won’t have to sit uncomfortably close to a stranger). 

A view from the back of the concessions area looking toward the stage.

No matter where you are, you’ll be able to hear the band just fine. This was the loudest outdoor show I’ve attended in recent memory. Standing back by the concessions, my iWatch noise meter recorded 96 dB. I felt sorry for the pair of Daily Nebraskan reporters seated next to me way up front who had forgotten their earplugs. The concert was so loud you could clearly hear it from the public park that surrounds the north side of the amphitheater compound. 

A few other details: The facility’s concessions are located behind the seating/green space, and are accessed via a pathway that runs along the back by the bathrooms. At first it seemed awkward, but the area is actually convenient and includes some tables and chairs for dining. Nice! Plus, my pulled pork sandwich was delicious. Beer stands are located throughout the theater.

The Head and the Heart at the Astro Amphitheater, Aug. 10, 2025.

So what about the actual performance? Years of touring and festivals have made The Head and the Heart a well-oiled machine. The five-piece band ran through a setlist that consisted of a nice mix of oldies and songs off their latest album, Aperture. 

The evening’s best moment came as the band remarked that last night’s show was one of their favorites on this very long tour, thanks to a crowd that sang along to every word (even the new songs), and the stunning early August weather. 

As if on cue, the band tore into a new song, “After The Setting Sun,” just as our own sun slid behind the suburban La Vista cityscape. 

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Preview: The Head and the Heart at Astro Amphitheater Sunday…

Preview: The Head and the Heart at Astro Amphitheater Sunday…

Aug 8, 2025 |

The band is leaning heavy on the new material on this tour, judging from their setlist for last night’s show in Interlochen, Michigan.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com Here’s a little trivia about The Head and the Heart, who are playing at the Astro Amphitheater Sunday night. Did you know the Seattle indie-folk band got its start on venerated indie label Sub Pop Records?  It’s true. Their debut album was...

read more
Saddle Creek signs ‘emo legends’ Algernon Cadwallader; new Whitmer Thomas, Ada Lea…

Saddle Creek signs ‘emo legends’ Algernon Cadwallader; new Whitmer Thomas, Ada Lea…

Aug 6, 2025 |

Our hometown indie record label, Saddle Creek Records, has been busy the past few weeks onboarding a couple new bands.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com Our hometown indie record label, Saddle Creek Records, has been busy the past few weeks onboarding a couple new bands. Yesterday the label announced it’s releasing a new album by Philadelphia second-wave emo band Algernon Cadwallader....

read more
Live Review: Maha returns downtown with a crowd, but is RiverFront Park the right fit?

Live Review: Maha returns downtown with a crowd, but is RiverFront Park the right fit?

Aug 4, 2025 | ,

It would be hard to not look at this year’s Maha as a success. From everything I heard and saw, it came off without a hitch.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com Judging by the photos on social media, the crowd showed up early for Maha 2025, held this past Saturday for the first time at RiverFront Park in downtown Omaha.   Little Brazil, who kicked off the festival at 2 p.m., was pictured playing in...

read more
Maha Festival preview, Pt. 2: Band of Horses, Waxahatchee, Pixies (and parking); #BFF, #BCF, new Flight School, Simon Joyner…

Maha Festival preview, Pt. 2: Band of Horses, Waxahatchee, Pixies (and parking); #BFF, #BCF, new Flight School, Simon Joyner…

Aug 1, 2025 |

Maha rightfully points out that 8th Street is under construction. In fact, all of the downtown streets are a shit show these days. 

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com When I published the Maha Festival map on Monday, I included some parking advice. The Maha folks quickly IM’d me to say more parking info was on the way, and sure enough, it arrived yesterday.  Maha rightfully points out that 8th Street is...

read more
Maha Festival preview, Pt. 1: Little Brazil, Silversun Pickups, Magdalena Bay, and that no-reentry policy…

Maha Festival preview, Pt. 1: Little Brazil, Silversun Pickups, Magdalena Bay, and that no-reentry policy…

Jul 31, 2025 |

This year, Maha has implemented a no reentry policy, which means if you leave the festival grounds, you won’t be allowed back in. 

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com For this year’s festival, Maha changed its policy regarding leaving and reentering the festival grounds.  When the festival was held at Stinson Park, concert-goers could come and go as they pleased, with security checks every time they...

read more
New Dim Light; Jenny Haniver, Dream Ghoul tonight at Slowdown…

New Dim Light; Jenny Haniver, Dream Ghoul tonight at Slowdown…

Jul 30, 2025 |

Dim Light is back with a new album, Duct Tape and Superglue, released on Lvrk Late Records this past February.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com What seems like a hundred years ago, Teresa and I were having dinner downtown on the patio at the elegant Nicola’s, when a tall, clean-cut lad in black-frame glasses came and took our order. It was the inimitable enigma known as Cooper...

read more