First look at The Astro Amphitheater; live review: The Head and the Heart…

By Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I almost missed last night’s The Head and the Heart show at The Astro Amphitheater in La Vista. The band’s publicist had comped a pair of tickets, but with family in town I considered skipping it, having seen them play two or three times over the years.

The amazing weather pulled me out, along with a chance to finally check out the new amphitheater, where I’ll be seeing Rilo Kiley on Sept. 17.

The Astro facility opened back in December 2023, but while I’ve been to a couple auditorium shows, I’ve never been to the amphitheater. The facility is booked by Mammoth Productions in Kansas City and run by 1% Productions. Mammoth rarely books indie bands, and for good reason: Only a handful of touring indie acts have a following big enough to sell out the massive 5,500-capacity space.

Last night’s show wasn’t sold out but drew a healthy-sized crowd of mostly middle-aged suburban fans who probably have been listening to The Head and the Heart since its arrival in the early 2010s.

The amphitheater’s entry is located at the bottom of a lengthy staircase (60 steps!) located to the left of the Astro’s front entrance. Patrons pass through the usual security and ticket scan areas before entering the paved landing.

Looking up from the slab you’re met with rows and rows of plastic folding chairs arranged theater-style from the stage to the grassy knoll that surrounds the edge of the amphitheater. Is the seating a way to segregate different ticket-priced seats? While they may look comfortable, I knew as soon as the band took the stage no one would remain seated.

Unsure of where to go, I asked an usher, who pointed me to my seat dead-center in the third row – unusual for a comp ticket. Comps usually are general admission or, if seated, somewhere way in back.

A quick note about the concert staff: It usually consists of 300-pound dudes with neck beards in triple-X STAFF T-shirts, and you would want no one else, especially if you were trying to control a mob of belligeren, drunk “rockfest” fans dead set on getting out of hand.

By contrast, the Astro’s staff consisted mainly of physically fit retirees or young marrieds who you’d find at a parent-teacher conference. A few had even zhuzhed up their STAFF T-shirts or tucked them into their well-pressed blue jeans. The staff was so nice I thought they must be volunteers from La Vista City Centre, but they weren’t – they were just super-nice people enjoying the evening as much as the patrons.

Anyway….

Sure enough, as soon as the band took the stage, the crowd stood up, making the chairs redundant. If, for some reason, you wanted to sit, you would never see past the army of fans in front of you. Since you’re going to stand anyway, you might as well buy a General Admission ticket, because the sight lines are great from everywhere along the green space (and you won’t have to sit uncomfortably close to a stranger).

No matter where you are, you’ll be able to hear the band just fine. This was the loudest outdoor show I’ve attended in recent memory. Standing back by the concessions, my iWatch noise meter recorded 96 dB. I felt sorry for the pair of Daily Nebraskan reporters seated next to me way up front who had forgotten their earplugs. The concert was so loud you could clearly hear it from the public park that surrounds the north side of the amphitheater compound.

A few other details: The facility’s concessions are located behind the seating/green space, and are accessed via a pathway that runs along the back by the bathrooms. At first it seemed awkward, but the area is actually convenient and includes some tables and chairs for dining. Nice! Plus, my pulled pork sandwich was delicious. Beer stands are located throughout the theater.

So what about the actual performance? Years of touring and festivals have made The Head and the Heart a well-oiled machine. The five-piece band ran through a setlist that consisted of a nice mix of oldies and songs off their latest album, Aperture.

The evening’s best moment came as the band remarked that last night’s show was one of their favorites on this very long tour, thanks to a crowd that sang along to every word (even the new songs), and the stunning early August weather.

As if on cue, the band tore into a new song, “After The Setting Sun,” just as our own sun slid behind the suburban La Vista cityscape.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.