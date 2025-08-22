Cloakroom tonight; Clarence Tilton, Minne Lussa Saturday; Cowgirl Eastern Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s already the weekend. Get out there and do something…

Tonight at The Sydney in Benson, Northwest Indiana trio Cloakroom headlines. Their bombastic style is countered by frontman Doyle Martin’s quiet, breathy vocals. Stylistically they’ve been described as post-punk, space rock, even doom metal, but in the end, their droning style brings them closest to shoegaze, especially on their latest album, Last Leg of the Human Table (2025, Closed Casket Activities). Local boys Spurney’s Hawk opens at 9 p.m. $18.

<a href="https://cloakroom.bandcamp.com/album/last-leg-of-the-human-table">Last Leg of the Human Table by Cloakroom</a>

Tomorrow night (Saturday), Clarence Tilton is having a vinyl release party at The Waiting Room for Queen of the Brawl, their latest LP that dropped digitally back in April. The record features contributions by C&W great Marty Stuart and Presley Tucker, Tanya’s daughter.

Joining Tilton is local favorite Minne Lussa, whose dream-pop style is like a mix of Galaxie 500 and Slowdive with some of the most gorgeous guitar sounds you’ll likely hear on an Omaha stage. Matt Cox opens the show at 8 p.m. $10.

<a href="https://clarencetiltonband.bandcamp.com/album/queen-of-the-brawl">Queen of the Brawl by Clarence Tilton</a>

<a href="https://minnelussa.bandcamp.com/album/decline-of-pleasure">Decline of Pleasure by Minne Lussa</a>

Sunday night, local psych-rock heroes Cowgirl Eastern headlines at The Sydney with Rootbeer Ritchie & The Reveille and Secret Formula. $10, 8 p.m.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.