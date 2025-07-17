Who is Quintron & Miss Pussycat? Secret Emma Swift show; Avett Brothers tonight…

Quintron & Miss Pussycat play next Monday night at The Sydney.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Here’s an early heads-up for a couple shows of note in the coming days.

One of the city’s most legendary musicians and performers (and that’s not hyperbole), Dave Goldberg, pointed out that Quintron & Miss Pussycat are playing next Monday night (July 21) at The Sydney in Benson.

Who is Quintron & Miss Pussycat? They’re a New Orleans institution, as Goldberg puts it. Quintron — a.k.a. Robert Rolston — is a multi-instrumentalist known for his work using a rather unique Hammond B-3. He’s been making his own brand of punk-fueled garage/funk/R&B music since the mid-‘90s, with albums released on a variety of labels including Goner, Tigerbeat6, Skingraft and Bulb, among others.

Joining Quintron will be his wife, Miss Pussycat, who adds vocals, percussion and surreal puppet show antics. Dave says the duo will be performing material from throughout their 30-year career along with stuff off their latest record.

But that’s not all. Also on the bill is Solid Goldberg, Dave’s own amazing one-man rock odyssey, returning to an Omaha stage after a two-year absence. Kicking things off is Lincoln leather-clad dance monster Plack Blague doing a DJ set. All of this on a Monday night! Must see. 8 p.m., $15.

<a href="https://quintron10.bandcamp.com/album/swamp-tech">SWAMP TECH by Quintron and Miss Pussycat</a>

. 0 0 0 .

Here’s another show that may or may not be under your radar.

Local music lover Tim Kiefer is hosting singer/songwriter Emma Swift in his living room Sunday night.

Swift is an Aussie-born musician who cites Sandy Dennis, Joni Mitchell and Marianne Faithfull as inspirations for her unique style of indie folk rock. Her new album, The Resurrection Game, is slated for release Sept. 12 on Tiny Ghost Records.

This is an Undertow Show, which means the location is secret until you buy a ticket, but I can tell you that Tim lives somewhere in mid-town. He’s hosted a number of these gigs in the past and it promises to be a very intimate performance. In fact, only 15 tickets remain, so go to the Undertow Website to buy yours now. $25, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://emmaswift.bandcamp.com/album/the-resurrection-game">The Resurrection Game by Emma Swift</a>

. 0 0 0 .

That’s great, Tim, but what’s happening tonight?

Hard to believe it’s been 16 years since The Avett Brothers released I and Love and You, the American Recordings album that broke them on a national level, in part thanks to the album’s title track. That wasn’t their first album and certainly won’t be their last. I used to consider them borderline alt-country back in the day; I’m not sure what you’d call them now. Maybe folk rock or Americana?

Their latest album is the original Broadway cast recording for Swept Away. No doubt they’ll be performing songs from the musical (but will they be acting it out?) when they take the stage tonight at The Astro Amphitheater.

If you’re going, get there early to catch opening act Dawes, whom I actually like more than Avett Brothers. Tickets start at $67. 7 p.m.

<a href="https://dawes.bandcamp.com/track/surprise">Surprise! by Dawes</a>

* * *

