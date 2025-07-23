What’s this? The Lazy-i website has been ‘refreshed’? Daisychain tonight…

Jul 23, 2025 | Blog

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Yes, it’s true. After more than a decade with the same design, www.lazy-i.com underwent a facelift this week. The website is now a shit-ton easier to read on your phones and tablets, thanks to the fully responsive design created by brilliant digital designer Donovan Beery at eleven19.com. 

Look at that! All the links work! But what happened to the archived content from the dawn of the Omaha Indie Music Renaissance beginning in the ‘90s? It’s all still there, linked from the top navigation, which takes you to the archive ‘link farm’ at the bottom of the website.

And, hey, the search engine even works again! 

Lazy-i launched 27 years ago, way back in the summer of 1998, but some stories on the site go back to ’93. I think it may be among the longest running music-focused websites on the internet — certainly one of the oldest in Omaha. What a long, strange trip it’s been, and it just keeps getting better. 

In the coming months, I’ll (probably) add links to a new online shop (Who wants a Lazy-i T-shirt?) as well as a way for you to subscribe for email updates. 

As has always been the case, Lazy-i is commercial-free and completely unmonetized, and will remain that way. Clicking around doesn’t create marketing links that follow you to social media. I don’t make a dime off this website, and never have. 

Let me know what you think and if you notice any broken links (or anything else amiss). 

And thanks for reading Lazy-i!

* * *

Tonight at The Sydney in Benson, Chicago blues/psych-rock band Daisychain headlines. 

The trio (lead vocalist/bassist Nickole Regala, lead guitarist Frankie Sripada and rhythm guitarist/vocalist Sophia Williams) lists Patti Smith, Melvins, VU and Jack White as influences. The result is something akin to an indie-style version of Heart. But, yeah, their music has a definite ’70s FM rock sheen, which adds a warm, nostalgic edge as we all continue to mourn the loss of one of FM rock radio’s all-time giants. $12, 8 p.m. 

* * *

