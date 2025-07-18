The Weekend: In Tongues tonight; Alabama Shakes Saturday; Built to Spill Sunday…

Built to Spill at The Waiting Room, Oct. 18, 2013. The band returns Saturday night.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Onward to the weekend…

If you’ve been searching for the right time to see In Tongues, tonight might be the night.

The band features longtime LinOma indie-punk royalty Robert Little (The Stay Awake, The Mariannes), Jason Ludwick (Bombardment Society) and Boz Hicks (Her Flyaway Manner). They’re headlining tonight at Reverb Lounge for a rock show that also includes Sweats and UN.T.I.L. This is practically a music festival, for just $10. 8 p.m. start time.

I didn’t realize until I was looking at their Wiki profile that Alabama Shakes released their music on indie label ATO Records. A deeper dive, however, unveiled that ATO was founded by hick super-villain Dave Matthews, which by itself should disqualify any relationship to indie. But looking at their roster, there’ve got some serious indie fire-power including Benjamin Booker, The Bronx, Deer Tick, Friko, Jim James and My Morning Jacket, Natalie Prass, (whatever happened to) Okkervil River, and former Saddle Creek band Two Gallants.

But Alabama Shakes fans don’t care about things like record labels. The band, which really isn’t quite in the mainstream, has won a couple Grammy’s over the years, and it seems like frontwoman Brittany Howard takes part in every broadcast tribute performance, mainly because, yeah, she is super-talented.

Anyway, the long and short of it is that blues-rock trio Alabama Shakes plays at The Astro Amphitheater Saturday night, with Lee Fields opening. Tickets start at $50. 7 p.m. showtime.

Sunday night, in addition to that Emma Swift show I wrote about yesterday, Waiting Room house band Built to Spill returns. Doug Martsch and company have been coming through Omaha regularly on tours since back in the smoky Sokol Underground days.

The band hasn’t released a new original album since 2022’s When the Wind Forgets Your Name. A glance at Wednesday night’s set list from their show at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater indicates a night of hits from throughout the 30-year career, including “Carry the Zero,” “Goin’ Against Your Mind,” “I Would Hurt a Fly,” and “Twin Falls.” The only thing missing is “The Plan.”

Also on this Sunday night bill at The Waiting Room are Boise trio Playdead and Wichita duo Yae. $30, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://built-to-spill.bandcamp.com/album/theres-nothing-wrong-with-love">There's Nothing Wrong With Love by Built To Spill</a>

<a href="https://playdead4.bandcamp.com/album/10-years-of-the-fall">10 Years of the Fall by PLAYDEAD</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.