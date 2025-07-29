On the Radar: Upcoming touring indie rock shows (39 of them)…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com
It’s been awhile since I did this. There are a few new notable shows added to the list, and a couple cancellations. Is it me or does it seem like 1% is booking a lot of metal these days? I blame their partnership with Mammoth, which has always been a big metal booker. I guess metal sells, plus the genre has a local radio station that supports it (unlike indie music).
Still, this is a pretty good list – 39 shows. Someone needs to tell me what Bingo Loco is, as it sells out The Admiral on a regular basis. Let me know what I’m missing:
- Jenny Haniver, July 30 at Slowdown
- Maha Festival, Aug. 2 at RiverFront Park
- Laura Jane Grace & Band, Aug. 2 at Slowdown – CANCELLED
- Flipturn, Aug. 4 at The Admiral
- The Head and the Heart, Aug. 10 at Astro Amphitheater
- Mal Blum, Aug. 12 at Slowdown
- Rosali, Aug. 13 at Reverb
- Clan of Xymox, Aug. 15 at Reverb
- Petfest 2025, Aug. 16 at Petshop Gallery
- Gregory Alan Isakov, Aug. 18 at The Astro
- Mason Jennings, Aug. 24 at Slowdown
- She’s Green, Sept. 3 at Reverb
- Brooks Nielsen (of Growlers), Sept. 8 at The Waiting Room
- OK Go, Sept. 12 at The Admiral
- DEHD, Sept. 15 at Slowdown
- Rilo Kiley, Sept. 17 at The Astro Amphitheater
- The Damned, Sept. 17 at Slowdown – CANCELLED
- Leah Senior, Sept. 18 at Waiting Room
- Nilüfer Yanya, Sept. 19 at The Waiting Room
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Sept. 23 at Slowdown
- They Might Be Giants, Sept. 24 at The Admiral
- House of Harm, Sept. 27 at The Sydney
- Swans, Sept 28 at The Waiting Room
- Samia, Sept. 29 at The Waiting Room
- Nation of Language, Sept. 29 at Slowdown
- Father John Misty, Sept. 30 at Astro Theater
- Gary Numan, Oct. 2 at The Admiral
- French Police, Oct. 4 at Reverb
- Starcrawler, Oct. 5 at Reverb
- Franz Ferdinand, Oct. 7 at The Admiral
- Cursive, Oct. 7 at The Waiting Room
- Cursive, Oct. 8 at The Waiting Room -SOLD OUT
- Goon, Oct. 15 at Reverb Lounge
- Shiner, Oct. 17 at O’Leaver’s
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Oct. 22 at Steelhouse Omaha
- Pixel Grip, Oct. 22 at Reverb Lounge
- Ryan Davis and the Roadhouse Band, Nov. 5 at Reverb
- Maria Taylor, Nov. 6 at Slowdown
- The Faint, Nov. 9 at The Admiral
- Hayden Pedigo, Nov. 20 at Reverb Lounge
- Being Dead, Nov. 22 at The Slowdown
- Neva Dinova, Nov. 22 at Reverb Lounge
