On the Radar: Upcoming touring indie rock shows (39 of them)…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s been awhile since I did this. There are a few new notable shows added to the list, and a couple cancellations. Is it me or does it seem like 1% is booking a lot of metal these days? I blame their partnership with Mammoth, which has always been a big metal booker. I guess metal sells, plus the genre has a local radio station that supports it (unlike indie music).

Still, this is a pretty good list – 39 shows. Someone needs to tell me what Bingo Loco is, as it sells out The Admiral on a regular basis. Let me know what I’m missing:

Jenny Haniver , July 30 at Slowdown

, July 30 at Slowdown Maha Festival , Aug. 2 at RiverFront Park

, Aug. 2 at RiverFront Park Laura Jane Grace & Band , Aug. 2 at Slowdown – CANCELLED

, Aug. 2 at Slowdown – CANCELLED Flipturn , Aug. 4 at The Admiral

, Aug. 4 at The Admiral The Head and the Heart , Aug. 10 at Astro Amphitheater

, Aug. 10 at Astro Amphitheater Mal Blum , Aug. 12 at Slowdown

, Aug. 12 at Slowdown Rosali , Aug. 13 at Reverb

, Aug. 13 at Reverb Clan of Xymox , Aug. 15 at Reverb

, Aug. 15 at Reverb Petfest 2025 , Aug. 16 at Petshop Gallery

, Aug. 16 at Petshop Gallery Gregory Alan Isakov , Aug. 18 at The Astro

, Aug. 18 at The Astro Mason Jennings , Aug. 24 at Slowdown

, Aug. 24 at Slowdown She’s Green , Sept. 3 at Reverb

, Sept. 3 at Reverb Brooks Nielsen (of Growlers), Sept. 8 at The Waiting Room

(of Growlers), Sept. 8 at The Waiting Room OK Go , Sept. 12 at The Admiral

, Sept. 12 at The Admiral DEHD , Sept. 15 at Slowdown

, Sept. 15 at Slowdown Rilo Kiley , Sept. 17 at The Astro Amphitheater

, Sept. 17 at The Astro Amphitheater The Damned , Sept. 17 at Slowdown – CANCELLED

, Sept. 17 at Slowdown – CANCELLED Leah Senior , Sept. 18 at Waiting Room

, Sept. 18 at Waiting Room Nilüfer Yanya , Sept. 19 at The Waiting Room

, Sept. 19 at The Waiting Room The Brian Jonestown Massacre , Sept. 23 at Slowdown

, Sept. 23 at Slowdown They Might Be Giants , Sept. 24 at The Admiral

, Sept. 24 at The Admiral House of Harm , Sept. 27 at The Sydney

, Sept. 27 at The Sydney Swans , Sept 28 at The Waiting Room

, Sept 28 at The Waiting Room Samia , Sept. 29 at The Waiting Room

, Sept. 29 at The Waiting Room Nation of Language , Sept. 29 at Slowdown

, Sept. 29 at Slowdown Father John Misty , Sept. 30 at Astro Theater

, Sept. 30 at Astro Theater Gary Numan , Oct. 2 at The Admiral

, Oct. 2 at The Admiral French Police , Oct. 4 at Reverb

, Oct. 4 at Reverb Starcrawler , Oct. 5 at Reverb

, Oct. 5 at Reverb Franz Ferdinand , Oct. 7 at The Admiral

, Oct. 7 at The Admiral Cursive , Oct. 7 at The Waiting Room

, Oct. 7 at The Waiting Room Cursive , Oct. 8 at The Waiting Room -SOLD OUT

, Oct. 8 at The Waiting Room -SOLD OUT Goon , Oct. 15 at Reverb Lounge

, Oct. 15 at Reverb Lounge Shiner , Oct. 17 at O’Leaver’s

, Oct. 17 at O’Leaver’s Elvis Costello & The Imposters , Oct. 22 at Steelhouse Omaha

, Oct. 22 at Steelhouse Omaha Pixel Grip , Oct. 22 at Reverb Lounge

, Oct. 22 at Reverb Lounge Ryan Davis and the Roadhouse Band , Nov. 5 at Reverb

, Nov. 5 at Reverb Maria Taylor , Nov. 6 at Slowdown

, Nov. 6 at Slowdown The Faint , Nov. 9 at The Admiral

, Nov. 9 at The Admiral Hayden Pedigo , Nov. 20 at Reverb Lounge

, Nov. 20 at Reverb Lounge Being Dead , Nov. 22 at The Slowdown

, Nov. 22 at The Slowdown Neva Dinova, Nov. 22 at Reverb Lounge

