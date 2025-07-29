On the Radar: Upcoming touring indie rock shows (39 of them)…

Jul 29, 2025 | Blog

Maria Taylor way back in 2014. She plays at Slowdown Nov. 6.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s been awhile since I did this. There are a few new notable shows added to the list, and a couple cancellations. Is it me or does it seem like 1% is booking a lot of metal these days? I blame their partnership with Mammoth, which has always been a big metal booker. I guess metal sells, plus the genre has a local radio station that supports it (unlike indie music). 

Still, this is a pretty good list – 39 shows. Someone needs to tell me what Bingo Loco is, as it sells out The Admiral on a regular basis. Let me know what I’m missing:

  • Jenny Haniver, July 30 at Slowdown
  • Maha Festival, Aug. 2 at RiverFront Park
  • Laura Jane Grace & Band, Aug. 2 at Slowdown – CANCELLED
  • Flipturn, Aug. 4 at The Admiral
  • The Head and the Heart, Aug. 10 at Astro Amphitheater
  • Mal Blum, Aug. 12 at Slowdown
  • Rosali, Aug. 13 at Reverb
  • Clan of Xymox, Aug. 15 at Reverb
  • Petfest 2025, Aug. 16 at Petshop Gallery
  • Gregory Alan Isakov, Aug. 18 at The Astro
  • Mason Jennings, Aug. 24 at Slowdown
  • She’s Green, Sept. 3 at Reverb
  • Brooks Nielsen (of Growlers), Sept. 8 at The Waiting Room
  • OK Go, Sept. 12 at The Admiral
  • DEHD, Sept. 15 at Slowdown
  • Rilo Kiley, Sept. 17 at The Astro Amphitheater
  • The Damned, Sept. 17 at Slowdown – CANCELLED
  • Leah Senior, Sept. 18 at Waiting Room
  • Nilüfer Yanya, Sept. 19 at The Waiting Room
  • The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Sept. 23 at Slowdown
  • They Might Be Giants, Sept. 24 at The Admiral
  • House of Harm, Sept. 27 at The Sydney
  • Swans, Sept 28 at The Waiting Room
  • Samia, Sept. 29 at The Waiting Room
  • Nation of Language, Sept. 29 at Slowdown
  • Father John Misty, Sept. 30 at Astro Theater
  • Gary Numan, Oct. 2 at The Admiral
  • French Police, Oct. 4 at Reverb
  • Starcrawler, Oct. 5 at Reverb
  • Franz Ferdinand, Oct. 7 at The Admiral
  • Cursive, Oct. 7 at The Waiting Room
  • Cursive, Oct. 8 at The Waiting Room -SOLD OUT
  • Goon, Oct. 15 at Reverb Lounge
  • Shiner, Oct. 17 at O’Leaver’s
  • Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Oct. 22 at Steelhouse Omaha
  • Pixel Grip, Oct. 22 at Reverb Lounge
  • Ryan Davis and the Roadhouse Band, Nov. 5 at Reverb
  • Maria Taylor, Nov. 6 at Slowdown
  • The Faint, Nov. 9 at The Admiral
  • Hayden Pedigo, Nov. 20 at Reverb Lounge
  • Being Dead, Nov. 22 at The Slowdown
  • Neva Dinova, Nov. 22 at Reverb Lounge

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Maha Festival site map in context (and parking?); Scowl, Glixen tonight…

Maha Festival site map in context (and parking?); Scowl, Glixen tonight…

Jul 28, 2025 |

Late last week, the Maha organization finally released a festival site map, and the setup looks pretty good.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com It’s Maha Festival week. Look for something every day in Lazy-i leading up to the “big show.” Late last week, the Maha organization finally released a festival site map, and the setup looks pretty good. If you’ve ever been in the newly...

read more
Bright Eyes goes ska; Cursive gets nostalgic; Dead Poets debut, Bazile Mills tonight…

Bright Eyes goes ska; Cursive gets nostalgic; Dead Poets debut, Bazile Mills tonight…

Jul 25, 2025 |

"‘1st World Blues’ is an homage to ska in all its waves. From Desmond Dekker to Tim Armstrong, we’re just happy to add our track to the bin."

by Tim McMahan,  Lazy-i.com Here are a couple notable music headlines before we get to another locals-only weekend of music: On Wednesday, Bright Eyes released the much-threatened “ska” song “1st World Blues.”  “‘1st World Blues’ is an homage to ska in all its waves,”...

read more
Flatwater Free Press: The rise, fall and return of Maha…

Flatwater Free Press: The rise, fall and return of Maha…

Jul 24, 2025 |

The story discusses Maha’s near demise, efforts to keep it going, the politics surrounding creation of the Outlandia Festival, and how the original Maha founders ended up involved with Maha once again.

by Tim McMahan,  Lazy-i.com Just a quick heads up that a rather lengthy article about the recent history of the Maha Festival went online this morning at Flatwater Free Press, here.  The story discusses Maha’s near demise, efforts to keep it going, the politics...

read more
What’s this? The Lazy-i website has been ‘refreshed’? Daisychain tonight…

What’s this? The Lazy-i website has been ‘refreshed’? Daisychain tonight…

Jul 23, 2025 |

After more than a decade with the same design, www.lazy-i.com underwent a facelift this week.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com Yes, it’s true. After more than a decade with the same design, www.lazy-i.com underwent a facelift this week. The website is now a shit-ton easier to read on your phones and tablets, thanks to the fully responsive design created by brilliant...

read more
Live Review: Solid Goldberg, Quintron and Miss Pussycat at The Sydney…

Live Review: Solid Goldberg, Quintron and Miss Pussycat at The Sydney…

Jul 22, 2025 | ,

You're lucky if you know who Dave Goldberg is, and if you were at The Sydney last night for a mind-bending performance by Solid Goldberg.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com You’re lucky if you know who Dave Goldberg is.  He’s one of the most talented musicians to come out of Omaha, playing in bands since the ‘90s and probably before then. My memory of Mr. Goldberg goes back to a band called Fullblown, a...

read more
Live Review: In Tongues, Sweats; Quintron and Miss Pussycat, Solid Goldberg tonight…

Live Review: In Tongues, Sweats; Quintron and Miss Pussycat, Solid Goldberg tonight…

Jul 21, 2025 |

There will always be a need for pounding, angular post-punk with tight rhythm sections and a front-person intensely barking/singing lyrics as if they’re yelling at passing cars, much like the two bands that played at Reverb last Friday night. 

In Tongues at Reverb Lounge, July 18, 2025. by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com There was a time in the early to mid-aughts here in Omaha when progressive post-punk was a hot commodity. It seemed like every third band that played at the local clubs had put together some sort...

read more