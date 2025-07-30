New Dim Light; Jenny Haniver, Dream Ghoul tonight at Slowdown…

Dim Light’s PR photo from their Bandcamp page. That’s Cooper Lakota Moon on the right.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

What seems like a hundred years ago, Teresa and I were having dinner downtown on the patio at the elegant Nicola’s, when a tall, clean-cut lad in black-frame glasses came and took our order. It was the inimitable enigma known as Cooper Lakota Moon. 

I barely knew Cooper, only from seeing him in the crowd at shows and playing in his band, Dim Light. Moon moved to Austin, Texas, years ago, where he (I believe) works at a club called the Lost Well. 

I remember seeing Dim Light back in 2008 at O’Leaver’s. In a review I described their music as “whiskey swagger,” “swing/waltz,” “Mark Lanegan (Gutter Twins),” “peeling black paint on metal pipes — dirty, bluesy, just-rolled-out-of-bed-with-a-hangover rock.”

Well, Dim Light is back with a new album, Duct Tape and Superglue, released on Lvrk Late Records this past February, and judging by the first video, it’s more of the same twangy, sometimes creepy, serial killer rock I remember — as if Johnny Cash scored a Rob Zombie horror movie. In the old days, the band consisted of Moon, bassist Tom Barrett and drummer Box Hicks, but Barrett’s living somewhere in the PNW last I heard and Hicks just played last weekend at Reverb with In Tongues.

I have no idea who’s playing with Moon these days, but they’re doing a fine job. Apparently the album is available on cassette, though there’s no order information at the Lvrk Late Bandcamp page, where you can stream the album and purchase a digital version. 

Speaking of post-Nebraska musicians, tonight at Slowdown, Portland “no drummer all bummer” band Jenny Haniver headlines. The band consists of former Lincolnite Eric Nyffeler on bass and synths. You might remember Eric from his illustration and poster work, as highlighted in Omaha Magazine. Guitarist/synth player Randall Taylor and drummer/vocalist Jenny H. round out the trio. 

The band’s latest is 7-inch single “Unsolved Mysteries” b/w “Know Body,” released this past April, is available as a screenprinted limited salmon-colored vinyl edition via the band’s Bandcamp page. Check out the A-side below. 

Joining Jenny Haniver tonight in Slowdown’s frontroom is Max Holmquist’s latest project, Dream Ghoul. Spurney’s Hawk opens the show at 8 p.m. $10. 

 

* * *

