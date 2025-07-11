Mono in Stereo, Las Cruxes tonight; Standing By, McCarthy Trenching, Heavy Clippings Saturday; Wrinkles in Time Sunday…

Heavy Clippings at Scriptown Brewery June 13. The band returns to Scriptown Saturday afternoon.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

After a long week of late-night thunderstorms filled with torrential rains and sleep deprivation, the clouds have parted to reveal a perfect weekend for rock shows.

Unfortunately, as always, no touring indie bands are coming through town — a regular occurrence as the memory of Omaha’s once-vaunted indie music scene continues to fade even more. But there is one lingering reminder of those days gone by rising out of the flood-drenched streets of lower midtown Omaha.

Once a late-night playground for the scene’s more sinister slacker/hipsters and/or under-the-radar touring musicians looking for a last-minute gig on their way cross country, O’Leaver’s disappeared from the music scene over the last few years. Who knows why? I guess they decided they could simply rely on their always-crowded volleyball courts filled with drunk, sunburned hipsters to pay their rent, along with the handful of wrinkled regulars slouched over pleather barstools day-drinking the weekends away while watching reruns of Celebrity Family Feud.

I began to think we’d seen the last of O’Leaver’s as an alternative music venue, but over the past six months, The Club that Cursive Built has begun to book more and more shows on the weekends. Suddenly the phrase “I guess it’s another O’Leaver’s weekend” was once again being bandied about by lost and aging scenesters looking for an indie music fix.

This weekend boasts three consecutive nights of sordid music and events, beginning tonight with local Brit-pop influenced indie originals, Mono in Stereo, headlining on the club’s “stage.” The four-piece is fronted by Charles McNeil (Brian Jones Was Murdered); with guitarist James MacDougall, drummer Joe Eichoff (The End in Red) and bassist Marty Amsler from the legendary ’90s Lincoln act The Millions. Opening the show is a band I’ve never heard of called Infielder, who actually plays last (Mono in Stereo goes on at 9 p.m.) No cover!

It’s back to O’Leaver’s tomorrow night (Saturday) for three local acoustic-driven indie projects: Standing By, Tall Pines and Blandford. Again, 9 p.m. and free.

<a href="https://standingby.bandcamp.com/album/standing-by">Standing By by Standing By</a>

Finally, you (yes, you) are invited to take part in The Wrinkles in Time adult marching band at O’Leaver’s. “Bring your sax/horn/self and jam with our band! Sheet music will be provided. No talent required.” Yes, but will have you have any spare tenor sax reeds for those who haven’t picked up their horns in over 30 years? Sgt. Leisure is also on the bill. This one starts early – 7 p.m. and is, again, free.

O’Leaver’s is great, especially if you want to get really drunk, but there are a few other shows going on around town this weekend.

Omaha’s Latin-flavored punk band Las Cruxes is playing tonight at the almost-fabulous Sydney in Benson. Topping the bill is Wichita synth-powered dream-pop duo Brave Boy. X-ID opens the show at 8 p.m. (Sydney Time). $10.

<a href="https://brave-boy.bandcamp.com/track/noiseless-love">Noiseless Love by Brave Boy</a>

Meanwhile, down at Slowdown, John Garcia, former vocalist of the stoner rock legends Kyuss, “plays his hits.” Telekinetic Yeti and Omaha’s own Violenteer also are on the bill. $40, 8 p.m.

And here’s one that was under the radar: Scriptown in the Blackstone District is hosting McCarthy Trenching and possibly my favorite new-ish slacker garage band, Heavy Clippings, for Scriptown Summer Smash Vol. III. Music (and day-drinking) starts at 3 p.m. and it’s free.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, drop it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

