Maha releases 2025 festival schedule; new (last?) Digital Leather; new Faint Omaha date…

Digital Leather with The Faint’s Todd Baechle, at fabulous O’Leaver’s back in June 27, 2015.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Just a little over two weeks away, the Maha folks announced the lineup schedule for their Aug. 2 one-day festival and it’s pretty much as expected:

– 1 p.m. – doors open

– 2 p.m. – Little Brazil

– 3:15 – Silversun Pickups

– 4:45 – Magdalena Bay

– 6:15 – Band of Horses

– 7:45 – Waxahatchee

– 9:30 – Pixies

Look for some meaty sets, considering acts are spread at least 90 minutes apart with Wax getting a little more time. I’m unsure how it’ll work with Pixies as the park closes at 11 p.m., so unless they’re playing right up ’til close, it could be a shorter set. We shall see.

Tickets are available for the “all in” price of $104.73 ($79 plus $11.50 in fees, 11.18 in taxes and another $3.05 processing fee) via etix. VIP tickets sold out months ago. More info at the Maha website.

We haven’t heard Digital Leather since the synth-punk band, helmed by singer/songwriter Shawn Foree, released 2022’s Tales from the King via Vermin Records.

And then Sunday, out of the blue, Digital Leather released The Last Wave via Bandcamp, described as “Digital Leather’s last performance December 25, 2022.” The statement carries an air of finality.

The 8-track live recording includes new material as well as a few favorites, like “Thrill is Gone” from 2012’s Modern Problems, “Friend of Failure” from Tales…, and “V” from 2020’s New Wave Gold.

If you count all the releases on Spotify (not including the latest, which isn’t on there), Digital Leather has 12 full-lengths dating back to 2007, but I doubt all their recorded material has been made available on streaming platforms. It’s quite a career that deserves a “greatest hits” collection on vinyl — a difficult task considering the number of bangers Foree and company have released over the years.

Download The Last Wave from the Digital Leather Bandcamp page.

There was a brief period of time when Todd Baechle from The Faint was a member of Digital Leather circa 2015. The Faint even recorded a reimagined version of a Foree-penned song: “Damage Control” off The Faint’s 2014 album Doom Abuse, borrowed heavily from “B12,” by Foree project Mere Mortals.

That’s a roundabout segue into letting you know The Faint announced a rather massive fall tour last week that includes a Nov. 8 show at The Admiral Theater. The band just played a stripped-down show at The Waiting Room April 3, that sold out immediately. I expect this fall tour will include a new light show and a few other surprises. Advance tickets ($30) available from the One Percent Productions website.

