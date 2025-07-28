Maha Festival site map in context (and parking?); Scowl, Glixen tonight…

Jul 28, 2025

The Maha 2025 Site Map

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s Maha Festival week. Look for something every day in Lazy-i leading up to the “big show.”

Late last week, the Maha organization finally released a festival site map, and the setup looks pretty good. If you’ve ever been in the newly renovated downtown park, you know it has lots of built-in architectural features and places to relax. Note the “picnic areas” and pathways throughout the green space, all of which I assume will be fenced in and available to ticket holders. 

The Maha Stage will look west, which could be a challenge for bands who will be staring directly into the afternoon sun. If the map is accurate, the festival compound would appear to include the entire skate ribbon area, with The Bay setting up their skateboard area in the southeast corner. 

I was bummed this past spring when VIP tickets sold out before I could get my hands on a pair, but maybe I shouldn’t be so disappointed. The biggest VIP perk (in my opinion) is the Via Farina food tent where I would have gotten my grub. VIP sight lines don’t appear to be as good as those in Stinson Park, but it’s tough to say from this rendering. Regardless, I still would have bought a pair of VIPs even after seeing this map (if they had been available).

There’s still a Community Village but things like the “comedy tent,” “silent disco” and the Werner Farris wheel — staples of past Maha Festivals — appear to be missing or gone.

To give you some context, below is a Google Earth screen capture that shows where the festival will take place. The cars nearby could give you an idea of scale. It’s a mammoth footprint and way bigger than the old Stinson Park location (I’ve included a shot of that for comparison).

Google Earth of the Maha Festival site.

Stinson Park Google Earth for comparison (not the same scale as the Maha screen cap).

Missing from the Maha site map are parking options. The ride-share pick-up site is shown in the lower left-hand corner, pointing to Harney between 9th & 10th Streets. Yes, it’s easy to make fun of the “but where am I gonna park?” whiners, but, at the end of the day… where are we gonna park?

One more map for reference shows nearby parking options – this is something Maha should have included on their website. There’s also street parking. Good luck with that.

Some parking options. There’s also street parking…

Maha would be wise to spoon feed as much of this information to their target audience, many of whom haven’t been downtown in years (if at all)…

UPDATE: Maha says they’ve got a parking map that shows ride share, bike and scooter info coming soon.

* * *

Tonight at Reverb Lounge, it’s Santa Cruz alt rock band Scowl. When I was researching upcoming shows, I included this gig because I thought they were an indie band, based on the fact that they’re signed to uber-indie label Dead Oceans. For a label that’s putting out music from acts like Bright Eyes, Slowdive, Mitski and Japanese Breakfast, Scowl appears to be an outlier. Listening to their recent output, they sound more of a ’90s alt-rock act with Garbage influences.

Anyway, joining them tonight at Reverb are Phoenix shoegazers Glixen (who passed through town last year opening for Turnover at Slowdown) and New York hardcore band Lead Spirit. $30, 8 p.m. 

 

* * *

