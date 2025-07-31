Maha Festival preview, Pt. 1: Little Brazil, Silversun Pickups, Magdalena Bay, and that no-reentry policy…

Jul 31, 2025 | Blog

Little Brazil playing at an May 2023 event where Maha announced it is moving the festival to the RiverFront in 2024 – which never happened, but is happening this Saturday.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

For this year’s festival, Maha changed its policy regarding leaving and reentering the festival grounds. 

When the festival was held at Stinson Park, concert-goers could come and go as they pleased, with security checks every time they re-entered. This year, Maha has implemented a no reentry policy, which means if you leave the festival grounds, you won’t be allowed back in. 

This change allows us to significantly reduce entrance congestion and minimize the number of security searches needed throughout the day,” Maha said in the policies section of its website. Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis (medical needs, etc.). 

This new policy could either hurt or help Little Brazil. The only local band on the festival’s lineup, Little Brazil kicks off Maha at 2 p.m. The band formed over 20 years ago and has gone through a number of lineup changes, but through it all has been the core duo of singer/songwriter Landon Hedges and bassist Danny Maxwell. Shawn Cox on lead guitar and Austin Elsberry on drums round out the band these days.

With five full-length albums – beginning with 2005’s You and Me through 2022’s Just Leave – Little Brazil has become an Omaha indie-rock legend whose rise paralleled Omaha’s surge in national indie recognition throughout the early aughts and 20-teens. Hedges was even a member of Saddle Creek Records’ band Desaparecidos, the emo-punk side project of Bright Eyes frontman Conor Oberst. 

It’s appropriate that Little Brazil is on the bill for this, the first Maha Festival to be held at the new RiverFront Park, since the band played at the first Maha Festival back in 2009. In years past, bands that played first usually had an audience that consisted of volunteers and vendors, as folks had a way of not showing up until later in the afternoon, when the bigger-drawing bands played. 

But that could change this year, because Silversun Pickups plays right after Little Brazil at 3:15. The LA-based band is a touring theater headliner, whose biggest hit, “Lazy Eye,” has more than 170 million plays on Spotify. In fact, the band has 1.3 million monthly Spotify listeners. 

Described as an “alternative rock” band, Silversun has been playing together longer than Little Brazil, having formed in 2000. I admit knowing virtually nothing about them other than their sound leans more toward alt than indie, despite the fact that they started on Dangerbird Records (Slothrust, Grandaddy) before switching over to their own New Machine Recordings label for 2015’s Better Nature. 

They played Outlandia’s first festival in 2022, which may be part of the reason why they’re playing this year’s Maha. 

Silversun is followed at 4:45 by a band that would have been a natural for the younger, dancier, more diverse Maha festivals of years past — Magdalena Bay 

Based out of Miami, the synth-pop duo of Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin have been flying high on their hit “Image” off their 2024 album Imaginal Disk (Mom + Pop Records), that seems like gets played every hour on the hour on Sirius XMU. 

Beyond that, the duo apparently has a big TikTok following, has played Coachella and is playing Lollapalooza today. They also just played at The Waiting Room last September. 

Fun question: Do the folks who are coming to see Pixies have a clue who Magdalena Bay is? Aside from me, maybe not…

Tickets to Saturday’s Maha Festival are available for the “all in” price of $104.73 ($79 plus $11.50 in fees, 11.18 in taxes and another $3.05 processing fee) via etix. VIP tickets sold out months ago. More info at the Maha website.

Pt. 2 tomorrow…

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.

 

 

 

