Live Review: Solid Goldberg, Quintron and Miss Pussycat at The Sydney…

You’re lucky if you know who Dave Goldberg is.

He’s one of the most talented musicians to come out of Omaha, playing in bands since the ‘90s and probably before then. My memory of Mr. Goldberg goes back to a band called Fullblown, a four-piece that also included John Kestner, Eric Ernst and another local legend, Mike Tulis.

As the frontman, Goldberg was the standout on keyboards, guitar and his high-flying vocals. He quickly earned a reputation as someone you couldn’t keep your eyes off of during a performance, throwing himself into everything he did.

Fullblown released two albums on Speed! Nebraska Records in the late ‘90s. Dave’s next project was Carsinogents, another 4-piece with Dave out front, again behind a souped up organ. Of the two bands, I saw Carsinogents play the most, documenting their exploits as much as I could in The Omaha Weekly and The Reader.

Like Fullblown before them, Carsinogents played a breakneck style of organ-driven rock ’n’ roll that felt both nostalgic and bracingly modern. The term “horror-billy” has been used to describe the sound.

In their early days, their live show was capped off by drummer Eldon Vampola walking from behind his trap set and spitting a mouthful of Bacardi 151 into a glow-skull tiki torch, creating a massive billowing flame that would curl to panels of low-ceilinged clubs, like Sokol Underground.

Carsinogents put an end to the flamethrowing after the infamous 2003 Great White concert in Rhode Island where stage pyrotechnics sparked a blaze that killed 100 and seriously burned another 230. Club owners were no longer having it, and by then, the band had tired of the gimmick.

Goldberg stepped away from “horror-billy” for the trio, Street Urchins. Then came the even punkier band, The Terminals, followed by garage-rock trio Box Elders, which included brothers Clayton and Jeremiah McIntyre, with Dave on drums with a keyboard within arm’s reach.

All of his projects had a certain level of success, but Box Elders captured national attention, thanks to a full-length, Alice and Friends, released on respected garage-indie label Goner Records in 2009. Touring followed, as well as national reviews.

Since then, Goldberg has continued in other projects, including the current metal-noise band Prolapse, but most interesting of all has been his one-man project, Solid Goldberg, which he’s been doing since before the pandemic. Surrounding himself with all types of electronics – keyboards, drum pads, pedals of all sorts – Goldberg’s heavily reverbed voice glows as bright as the colored floods that light up his make-shift stage.

The music sports an undercurrent of Jon Spencer-style blues rock enveloped in organ, a dense cloud of noise and rump-shaking beats — unstructured dance music sung by a punk-rock preacher.

Last night’s Solid Goldberg performance at a crowded Sydney Bar & Lounge was both dance-inducing and ear-bleeding, reminding me of those early Terminals concerts where everything and everyone was equally loud. Despite the dense noise, cool rhythms and melodies filtered through the din. No computers were used in the performance, Dave said afterward. It’s all done by him, via keyboards, pedals and other noise makers.

Goldberg is at the center of it all, the consummate showman who doesn’t have to coax anyone to pay attention. Through the years regardless of the project, his aura has always been magnetic. If he’d lived in Hollywood (or maybe New York) instead of Omaha, Goldberg would have been discovered decades ago by an observant casting director and made big-screen famous.

I asked after the set if he plans on recording any of his music, and he said he’s tried but nothing’s come of it. It’s time some industrious producer gets him in a studio and tries again. Afterward, get Solid Goldberg on the road, where I have no doubt, he’d catch on fire.

Goldberg wasn’t last night’s headliner. That honor went to New Orleans duo Quintron & Miss Pussycat, who not only performed their brand of organ-fueled beat-box-driven garage rock, but also provided a puppet show!

Quintron’s beats were at the heart of the sound and got the crowd moving as he laid on layers of his bluesy Hammond while Miss Pussycat stood over his shoulder with a pair of maracas, adding vocals to Quintron’s own righteous bark. This being a stop on their 30th Anniversary Tour, the set kicked off with “Teenagers Don’t Know Shit” and went from there. This was my first time seing Quintron and hopefully won’t be the last.

The puppets came toward the end of the set in a little puppet theater set up off stage right. Miss Pussycat narrated a story about two creatures who were off to the store to buy fabric for their Mardi Gras costume. The crowd of young hipsters sat cross-legged on the Sydney floor, mesmerized, just like an adult story time.

* * *

