Live Review: In Tongues, Sweats; Quintron and Miss Pussycat, Solid Goldberg tonight…

In Tongues at Reverb Lounge, July 18, 2025.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

There was a time in the early to mid-aughts here in Omaha when progressive post-punk was a hot commodity. It seemed like every third band that played at the local clubs had put together some sort of angular, hard, noise-rock act influenced by whatever D.C. or Chicago post-punk band they grew up listening to in the ‘90s.

I don’t know if that sound is coming back; I doubt it by glancing at the college radio charts or listening to whatever “vibe rock” they’re playing on Sirius XMU. Still, there will always be a need for pounding, angular post-punk with tight rhythm sections and a front-person intensely barking/singing lyrics as if they’re yelling at passing cars, much like the two bands that played at Reverb last Friday night.

Sweats at Reverb Lounge, July 18, 2025.

First up was Sweats, a Lincoln four-piece that included Her Flyaway Manner’s Brendan McGinn on guitar. A cursory glance at YouTube revealed a Sweats performance from the 2016 Lincoln Exposed festival, so I guess these guys have been doing this for a long time. And much like Her Flyaway Manner, their music was dissonent and brutal.

What I found profoundly frustrating was how the band would find itself locked into an awesome groove and then suddenly switch gears mid-song to something bracingly different and sometimes ugly, like someone flipping the channel right before the best part. But I guess that’s the style of this brand of proggy post-punk — mix it up and make sure no one in the audience gets too comfortable.

Headliner In Tongues was less bracing with their mid-song change-ups. The band sports two singers — guitarist Jason Ludwick and bassist Robert Little. Her Flyaway Manner drummer Boz Hicks rounds out the trio. Of the two vocalists, Ludwick was more caustic, while, at times, Little rolled with more finesse.

I was reminded early in the set of modern bands like Protomartyr and later of ‘90s legends Jawbox. A true power trio, no one instrument dominated. In fact, Little’s bass led the way on most of the songs with Ludwick providing tone. Hicks was Hicks, one of the area’s tightest and most intense drummers.

While the usual angular post-punk dissonance commanded the set, one song toward the end smoothed out and opened up the chords, sounding like a heavy Yo La Tengo song — quite a contrast. They went back into a punk groove for their set closer.

The band is headed to the studio soon to record their debut full-length album. They’re definitely worth your attention, especially if you — like me, and the smallish crowd of around 20 — enjoy this proggy, mathy style of post punk.

Tonight at The Sydney in Benson, it’s the big Quintron & Miss Pussycat show that I wrote about last Thursday. The evening kicks off with a DJ set by Lincoln dance/leather-clad monster Plack Blague, followed by the return of Solid Goldberg after a two-year hiatus from the stage. 8 p.m., $15.

Read Tim McMahan's blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area.