Grrrl Camp hits pause for 2025; On my radar: updated list of touring indie rock shows…

Hurray for the Riff Raff performing at Grrrl Camp 2024. The festival is taking the year off to restructure.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Last year’s Grrrl Camp Festival, held in July at Falconwood Park, not only boasted one of the best indie lineups we’ve seen in Omaha but also proved to be an extremely well-run event… and a lot of fun.

If you missed it, the 15-act lineup included indie superstars Hurray for the Riff Raff, Indigo De Souza, Mannequin Pussy, Shannon & the Clams, Annie DiRusso, Girl Ray and Rosali, among others, all for $85 for the full weekend. Vendors surrounded the performance area in Falconwood Park, and the vibes, as they say, were nothing but good. Here’s a review.

So it’s a bummer that this morning, the official Grrrl Camp FB page posted that GC is taking the year off “to restructure organizationally.”

“GC is working on putting together a production team made up of individuals that represent communities the festival aims to serve, uplift and rock out with,” the statement read.

The statement went on to say soaring production costs across the board are making it hard to keep ticket prices reasonable. They’re looking for help with fundraising (investors, major donors and sponsors) and operations (programming and logistics support).

Last year, 1% Productions helped book the festival, but this year they’re busy with running Maha. No doubt 1% is part of the reason Grrrl Camp was able to book such stellar acts. Folks interested in helping Grrrl Camp return in 2026 are asked to DM or email grrrlcampfestival@gmail.com

So what does losing Outlandia and Grrrl Camp mean for Falconwood Park? Well, Falconwood continues to do events, including their annual Camp Hullabaloo and the Midwest Tacos & Tequila Fest, both held last month. According to their events page, Head East is slated for July 18, with Railroad Earth & Yonder Mountain String Band scheduled for the following night, July 19. And, of course, they still have their popular summer movie series.

Read more about Falconwood and its history in my Flatwater Free Press article, written right before the last (ever) Outlandia Festival.

It’s another dead week for indie rock shows, with nothing of note happening at any of the 1% properties or Slowdown.

It’s as good a time as any to update the ongoing list of touring indie shows on my radar. What am I missing?

– The Avett Brothers, July 17 at The Astro Amphitheater

– Built to Spill, July 20 at The Waiting Room

– Quintron & Miss Pussycat, July 21 at The Sydney

– Scowl, July 28 at Reverb Lounge

– Jenny Haniver, July 30 at Slowdown

– Maha Festival, Aug. 2 at RiverFront Park

– Laura Jane Grace & Band, Aug. 2 at Slowdown

– Flipturn, Aug. 4 at The Admiral

– The Head and the Heart, Aug. 10 at Astro Amphitheater

– Mal Blum, Aug. 12 at Slowdown

– Rosali, Aug. 13 at Reverb

– Clan of Xymox, Aug. 15 at Reverb

– Gregory Alan Isakov, Aug. 18 at The Astro

– Mason Jennings, Aug. 24 at Slowdown

– Brooks Nielsen (of Growlers), Sept. 8 at The Waiting Room

– DEHD, Sept. 15 at Slowdown

– Rilo Kiley, Sept. 17 at The Astro Amphitheater

– The Damned, Sept. 17 at Slowdown

– Nilüfer Yanya, Sept. 19 at The Waiting Room

– The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Sept. 23 at Slowdown

– Swans, Sept 28 at The Waiting Room

– Samia, Sept. 29 at The Waiting Room

– Nation of Language, Sept. 29 at Slowdown

– Father John Misty, Sept. 30 at Astro Theater

– Gary Numan, Oct. 2 at The Admiral

– French Police, Oct. 4 at Reverb

– Franz Ferdinand, Oct. 7 at The Admiral

– Goon, Oct. 15 at Reverb Lounge

– Elvis Costello & The Imposter, Oct. 22 at Steelhouse Omaha

– Pixel Grip, Oct. 22 at Reverb Lounge

– Maria Taylor, Nov. 6 at Slowdown

– The Faint, Nov. 9 at The Admiral

– Hayden Pedigo, Nov. 20 at Reverb Lounge

