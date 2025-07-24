Flatwater Free Press: The rise, fall and return of Maha…

Jul 24, 2025 | Blog

by Tim McMahan,  Lazy-i.com

Just a quick heads up that a rather lengthy article about the recent history of the Maha Festival went online this morning at Flatwater Free Press, here. 

The story discusses Maha’s near demise, efforts to keep it going, the politics surrounding creation of the Outlandia Festival, and how the original Maha founders ended up involved with Maha once again.

Thanks to the founders and Maha’s T.J. Twit for providing the access that made the story possible. 

The 2025 Maha Festival takes place a week from Saturday (Aug. 2) at RiverFront Park. And as the founders say in the story, we’ll find out if the city really wants Maha to continue to exist. Like the Outlandia Festival, if folks don’t show up, Maha could go the way of the dinosaur, despite the fact that a date already has been chosen for the 2026 Maha Festival. 

Lots of stuff didn’t make the cut. More to come, but for now, go read the article.

