Bright Eyes goes ska; Cursive gets nostalgic; Dead Poets debut, Bazile Mills tonight…

Jul 25, 2025 | Blog

by Tim McMahan,  Lazy-i.com

Here are a couple notable music headlines before we get to another locals-only weekend of music:

On Wednesday, Bright Eyes released the much-threatened “ska” song “1st World Blues.” 

“‘1st World Blues’ is an homage to ska in all its waves,” the band said in a press statement. “From Desmond Dekker to Tim Armstrong, we’re just happy to add our track to the bin. The video is inspired by NYC ’90s hip hop, which, like ska, has a long tradition of unifying people and using celebratory music to convey subversive political themes. To be played loud. Windows down. Summertime.

The lyrics are NYC-centric until you get to the last verse, where Conor references Omaha locations, presumably to remind listeners of where he’s from:

It goes on and on, and on and on, it’s gone
From Fairacres to Aksarben
You’ve got the trust fund, Top Golf, rich kid blues
You’re just a tool that’s never gonna get used

Sirius XMU has already put this in regular rotation, and no doubt it’ll be a favorite of Bright Eyes’ live set. 

* * *

In other locally related indie music news, Cursive announced an Oct. 8 warm-up show at The Waiting Room before they play the Best Friends Forever Festival in Las Vegas. For that event, Cursive will play Domestica on Oct. 10 and The Ugly Organ on Oct. 12 — both in their entirety. But we get performances of BOTH albums at the Omaha show on the same night, plus a set by The Appleseed Cast. The $25 advance tickets went on sale today at onepercentproductions.com. 

* * *

Now on to this weekend…

Dead Poets is a new band whose members include Chad Lottmann of The Filthy Few and Aaron Gum of Glow in the Dark. Their stage debut (as far as I know) happens tonight at The Sydney in Benson. Expect the unexpected, is what I’ve been told. DSM5 is headlining the show that also includes Absence + Alchemy. $10, 9 p.m. 

Also tonight, Bazile Mills, a chamber-indie band fronted by Dave Mainelli, returns to fabulous O’Leaver’s with The Wood Notes. This free show starts at 9 p.m.

 

And finally, a mention of a show at Shakedown Street, the bar formerly known as The Barley Street Tavern. Post-Omaha singer/songwriter Cass Brostad is back in town for a performance there tonight, along with a slew of local folk-country musicians including Matt Cox, The Bedrock and Jeremy Mercy and the Rapture Orphans. I remember Cass from the old Saddle Creek Bar. These days, she’s making music in Austin.

The show has become a sort-of memorial for former Barley Street owner Greg Jones, whose death has prompted countless tributes on Facebook. 

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend. 

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Flatwater Free Press: The rise, fall and return of Maha…

Flatwater Free Press: The rise, fall and return of Maha…

Jul 24, 2025 |

The story discusses Maha’s near demise, efforts to keep it going, the politics surrounding creation of the Outlandia Festival, and how the original Maha founders ended up involved with Maha once again.

by Tim McMahan,  Lazy-i.com Just a quick heads up that a rather lengthy article about the recent history of the Maha Festival went online this morning at Flatwater Free Press, here.  The story discusses Maha’s near demise, efforts to keep it going, the politics...

read more
What’s this? The Lazy-i website has been ‘refreshed’? Daisychain tonight…

What’s this? The Lazy-i website has been ‘refreshed’? Daisychain tonight…

Jul 23, 2025 |

After more than a decade with the same design, www.lazy-i.com underwent a facelift this week.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com Yes, it’s true. After more than a decade with the same design, www.lazy-i.com underwent a facelift this week. The website is now a shit-ton easier to read on your phones and tablets, thanks to the fully responsive design created by brilliant...

read more
Live Review: Solid Goldberg, Quintron and Miss Pussycat at The Sydney…

Live Review: Solid Goldberg, Quintron and Miss Pussycat at The Sydney…

Jul 22, 2025 | ,

You're lucky if you know who Dave Goldberg is, and if you were at The Sydney last night for a mind-bending performance by Solid Goldberg.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com You’re lucky if you know who Dave Goldberg is.  He’s one of the most talented musicians to come out of Omaha, playing in bands since the ‘90s and probably before then. My memory of Mr. Goldberg goes back to a band called Fullblown, a...

read more
Live Review: In Tongues, Sweats; Quintron and Miss Pussycat, Solid Goldberg tonight…

Live Review: In Tongues, Sweats; Quintron and Miss Pussycat, Solid Goldberg tonight…

Jul 21, 2025 |

There will always be a need for pounding, angular post-punk with tight rhythm sections and a front-person intensely barking/singing lyrics as if they’re yelling at passing cars, much like the two bands that played at Reverb last Friday night. 

In Tongues at Reverb Lounge, July 18, 2025. by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com There was a time in the early to mid-aughts here in Omaha when progressive post-punk was a hot commodity. It seemed like every third band that played at the local clubs had put together some sort...

read more
The Weekend: In Tongues tonight; Alabama Shakes Saturday; Built to Spill Sunday…

The Weekend: In Tongues tonight; Alabama Shakes Saturday; Built to Spill Sunday…

Jul 18, 2025 |

Alabama Shakes fans don’t care about things like record labels. The band, which really isn’t quite in the mainstream, has won a couple Grammy’s over the years, and it seems like frontwoman Brittany Howard takes part in every broadcast tribute performance, mainly because, yeah, she is super-talented.

Built to Spill at The Waiting Room, Oct. 18, 2013. The band returns Saturday night. by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com Onward to the weekend… If you’ve been searching for the right time to see In Tongues, tonight might be the night. The band features longtime LinOma...

read more
Who is Quintron & Miss Pussycat? Secret Emma Swift show; Avett Brothers tonight…

Who is Quintron & Miss Pussycat? Secret Emma Swift show; Avett Brothers tonight…

Jul 17, 2025 |

One of the city’s most legendary musicians and performers (and that’s not hyperbole), Dave Goldberg, pointed out that Quintron & Miss Pussycat are playing next Monday night (July 21) at The Sydney in Benson.

Quintron & Miss Pussycat play next Monday night at The Sydney. by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com Here’s an early heads-up for a couple shows of note in the coming days. One of the city’s most legendary musicians and performers (and that’s not hyperbole), Dave Goldberg,...

read more