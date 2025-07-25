Bright Eyes goes ska; Cursive gets nostalgic; Dead Poets debut, Bazile Mills tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Here are a couple notable music headlines before we get to another locals-only weekend of music:

On Wednesday, Bright Eyes released the much-threatened “ska” song “1st World Blues.”

“‘1st World Blues’ is an homage to ska in all its waves,” the band said in a press statement. “From Desmond Dekker to Tim Armstrong, we’re just happy to add our track to the bin. The video is inspired by NYC ’90s hip hop, which, like ska, has a long tradition of unifying people and using celebratory music to convey subversive political themes. To be played loud. Windows down. Summertime.”

The lyrics are NYC-centric until you get to the last verse, where Conor references Omaha locations, presumably to remind listeners of where he’s from:

It goes on and on, and on and on, it’s gone

From Fairacres to Aksarben

You’ve got the trust fund, Top Golf, rich kid blues

You’re just a tool that’s never gonna get used

Sirius XMU has already put this in regular rotation, and no doubt it’ll be a favorite of Bright Eyes’ live set.

* * *

In other locally related indie music news, Cursive announced an Oct. 8 warm-up show at The Waiting Room before they play the Best Friends Forever Festival in Las Vegas. For that event, Cursive will play Domestica on Oct. 10 and The Ugly Organ on Oct. 12 — both in their entirety. But we get performances of BOTH albums at the Omaha show on the same night, plus a set by The Appleseed Cast. The $25 advance tickets went on sale today at onepercentproductions.com.

* * *

Now on to this weekend…

Dead Poets is a new band whose members include Chad Lottmann of The Filthy Few and Aaron Gum of Glow in the Dark. Their stage debut (as far as I know) happens tonight at The Sydney in Benson. Expect the unexpected, is what I’ve been told. DSM5 is headlining the show that also includes Absence + Alchemy. $10, 9 p.m.

Also tonight, Bazile Mills, a chamber-indie band fronted by Dave Mainelli, returns to fabulous O’Leaver’s with The Wood Notes. This free show starts at 9 p.m.

<a href="https://bazilemills.bandcamp.com/track/song-for-maria">Song for Maria by Bazile Mills</a>

<a href="https://thewoodnotes.bandcamp.com/track/overflow">Overflow by The Wood Notes</a>

And finally, a mention of a show at Shakedown Street, the bar formerly known as The Barley Street Tavern. Post-Omaha singer/songwriter Cass Brostad is back in town for a performance there tonight, along with a slew of local folk-country musicians including Matt Cox, The Bedrock and Jeremy Mercy and the Rapture Orphans. I remember Cass from the old Saddle Creek Bar. These days, she’s making music in Austin.

The show has become a sort-of memorial for former Barley Street owner Greg Jones, whose death has prompted countless tributes on Facebook.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan's blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area.