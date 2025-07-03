Preview: Anna McClellan, Nutrition Fun, Matt Norman, Tonguebyte tonight…

Anna McClellan and her band at Slowdown, May 17, 2025. McClellan plays tonight at O’Leaver’s.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Tonight’s keynote show is Anna McClellan at fabulous O’Leaver’s.

The former Omahan who now lives in Los Angeles (or at least I think she still does) released her fourth studio album, Electric Bouquet, last October on Father/Daughter Records. Like her past albums, it’s a collection of personal, almost-confessional, mostly piano-driven indie folk that captures her unique style, or as Pitchfork said in its review of the album: “Her ramshackle arrangements and quivering voice channel a warmly human outpouring of emotion.”

McClellan and her band, which included Dan McCarthy, James Maakestad and Pearl Lovejoy Boyd, just played at Slowdown May 17 (review here). It’s nice to see her back at O’Leaver’s.

Also listed on tonight’s bill is Nutrition Fun, a project that, in the past, has included McClellan. The project’s most recent recording (as far as I can tell) was Songs for Carlita, released by Chris Fischer’s Unread Records on cassette back in December 2020. Clearly a DIY / lo-fi effort, the album featured McClellan along with Andy Berkley, Hootie Erickson, Ryan McKeever and Noah Sterba. But there are a lot of Nutrition Fun Bandcamp entries and the lineup seems to ebb and flow from recording to recording, so I have no idea who’ll play in that band tonight.

San Francisco singer/songwriter Matt Norman rounds out tonight’s bill, which is slated for 9 p.m. and is free.

<a href="https://annamcclellan.bandcamp.com/album/electric-bouquet">Electric Bouquet by Anna McClellan</a>

<a href="https://unreadrecords.bandcamp.com/album/unread-267">unread #267 by nutrition fun</a>

<a href="https://mattnorman.bandcamp.com/album/thoughtless-2">Thoughtless by Matt Norman</a>

But that’s not the only show tonight. Over at The Sydney in Benson, Denver indie funk band Tonguebyte headlines a show that includes bands Amphibaphobia and Infielder, 8 p.m., $10.

<a href="https://tonguebyte.bandcamp.com/album/asphyxia-i-remember">Asphyxia/I Remember by Tonguebyte</a>

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.