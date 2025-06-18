Report: The Bay hopes to renovate Benson’s former Larkin’ Parkin building for skate park, performance space, offices…

Front and back of the Larkin’s Parkin building at 6120 Military Ave. in Benson.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Just a couple weeks after the organization publicly acknowledged it had taken the defunct Omaha Girls Rock! program under its wing, Grow Omaha reports The Bay (formerly known as Rabble Mill) has plans to renovate the old Larkin’s Parkin building at 6120 Military Avenue in downtown Benson.

According to the Grow Omaha report, the building’s first floor will house an indoor skate park while the second and third floors will house classrooms, office space, a performance stage, fashion room, sound production studio and an “esports room.” Grow Omaha says the proposed project site is under consideration for rezoning from “general industrial” to “neighborhood business district.”

I reached out to officials at The Bay, who had no comment. That said, the project has been rumored for years, and earlier this year, The Bay opened offices in the former B Side storefront, which is located in downtown Benson next door to Virtuoso Pizza.

If Grow Omaha’s report is accurate and the project moves forward, it would represent a substantial investment in Benson and would have a major impact on one of the city’s most vital entertainment districts.

Some background: Old-timers will remember the building, located across the street from Reverb Lounge, as having once been a Chevy dealership way back in the previous century. Then, about a decade ago, John Larkin converted the building into a short-lived valet parking service in an effort to fill the ongoing need for parking in the overcrowded Benson District. The building appears to have sat vacant for a number of years.

Grow Omaha, founded by Jeff Beals and Trenton Magid, has been publishing economic development news for over 20 years, and has recently expanded to cover entertainment and dining news as well. Their website is at growomaha.com.

And as I said in last week’s write-up, The Bay (formerly known as Rabble Mill) is a multi-program organization based in Lincoln and Omaha that acts as a sort of interactive hub, offering kids training and guidance to help them contribute to the workforce and the community. They do it through art, music, fashion, gaming, and perhaps what they’re most known for – skateboarding. If you’ve been to any large youth-focused event over the past few years, you’ve seen The Bay’s skateboarding outreach project.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.