Preview: V.V. Volume 1 album release show Friday night at Slowdown…

V.V. Volume 1 album release show is Friday, June 6, at Slowdown.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Tomorrow night’s V.V. Volume 1 album release show at Slowdown will be a veritable showcase of Omaha indie music talent, featuring six of the seven bands represented on this first-ever compilation album.

Mike Saklar, from the band Sun-Less Trio (and one of the driving forces behind the album), said the project dates back seven or eight years — before the COVID pandemic — with numerous bands falling out or joining along the way.

In the end, the Volume 1 lineup consists of local bands Lodgings, Custom Catacombs, Neva Dinova, Ash Rayne Boe, The Sun-Less Trio, Violenteer and Stephen Bartolomei. All but Violenteer will perform tomorrow night, though the band intends to take part in future out-of-town release shows later this summer. Saklar said plans are in the works for Volume 2 with additional bands, and it could even become an annual affair.

The 12-inch audiophile vinyl comes by way of Furnace Record Pressing. Saklar said the test pressings sound better than anything he’s purchased in the past few years. “LPs seem to be dirty, poppy or dull as of late,” he said. “This one sounds like what we grew up with.”

The bands put together a mini-documentary that includes sounds from the album as well as archival footage. Check it out below. It’s the only preview unless you’re going to the show, as the album’s Bandcamp page (where you can order your copy) doesn’t include sample tracks, which is kind of a throwback to the pre-digital days when you didn’t know what you were getting until you got home and put the record on the turntable. That “mystery” was part of the fun.

In addition to 12-inch vinyl, the album’s Bandcamp page offers cassette, compact disc and digital download options. No doubt all formats will be available to Slowdown tomorrow night. Tickets are $15, showtime is 8 p.m. More info here.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.