Omaha Girls Rock! returns as part of The Bay…

Last November, Chalis Bristol, chair of Omaha Girls Rock!’s board of directors, announced that due to a budget shortfall, OGR’s programming would end the following month. But she said sad news wasn’t goodbye forever:

“We are moving forward with the hope that while OGR may no longer be the official organization you have loved over the years, our programming will soon continue with the support of another organization whose mission and values align with our own.”

That organization turned out to be The Bay, a non-profit formerly known as Rabble Mill, which also includes elements of the long-defunct Hear Nebraska.

Omaha Girls Rock! the Slowdown July 16, 2011.

OGR began in 2011 by founder Stefanie Drootin (bassist for The Good Life, and member of Big Harp). In addition to teaching girls how to rock, OGR provided a support system that enabled and encouraged girls to design their own futures. OGR grew over the years, hosting camps and playing showcases at local clubs and festivals (including the Maha Festival), where camp participants rocked out in front of large audiences.

So what’s The Bay? It’s a multi-program organization based in Lincoln and Omaha that acts as a sort of interactive hub, offering kids training and guidance to help them contribute to the workforce and our community. They do it through art, music, fashion, gaming, and perhaps what they’re most known for – skateboarding. If you’ve been to any large youth-focused event over the past few years, you’ve seen The Bay’s skateboarding outreach project.

In April, The Bay informed key supporters they’d taken on OGR’s mission and hired former OGR Operations Manager Sara Bertuldo to be Workforce Education and Omaha Girls Rock! Program Manager. Indie music fans will recognize Bertuldo as front person of local shoe-gaze band See Through Dresses. Sara will hit the ground running, as The Bay said OGR Summer Camps will return in 2026.

“This news was many months in the making, and we are thrilled to welcome Omaha Girls Rock into The Bay family,” said Andrew Norman, executive director of The Bay. “Music has always been a vital part of The Bay’s programming, and with the addition of OGR’s expertise, we are strengthening our commitment to youth empowerment and creative expression.”

In a time when Omaha’s indie music scene seems to be in a constant state of deflation, OGR’s return is welcome news. The Bay recently opened new Omaha offices in downtown Benson (conveniently located next to Virtuoso Pizza). I suspect we’ll be hearing more big news from The Bay in coming months.

If you ever considered donating to The Bay or Omaha Girls Rock – or have in the past – now is the perfect time because The Bay board member Craig Meier, and wife Heather, have committed $10,000 in matching funds for donations made through June 23. These funds will support Omaha Girls Rock summer camp registration fees for families in need. Make that donation here, and learn about the organization at thebay.org.

* * *

