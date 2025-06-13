Head of Femur, Minne Lussa, Heaving Clippings tonight; Bad Bad Men, E.T. Saturday…

Heavy Clippings at Goatfest, March 9, 2024. The band opens for Minne Lussa tonight (Friday) at Reverb Lounge.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Today begins another College World Series – the time of year when The Slowdown constructs its white tents, slaps on the eye black, and reopens the secret basement money-counting room in a vain effort to keep track of the avalanche of greenbacks pouring through their doors from the nation’s college baseball fans.

It also means Slowdown won’t host any significant indie music for the next two weeks. Actually, the next significant indie show at Slowdown isn’t until Laura Jane Grace & Band plays the main room on Aug. 2 (the same day as the Maha Festival, btw).

If you’re not a baseball fan, it’s best to swing wide of downtown Omaha for the next couple weeks to avoid the mayhem (though to be honest, the Old Market turns into a ghost town during the actual games).

So what’s in store for the rest of us this weekend? Well, the two biggest shows feature local acts.

Tonight’s big show is Head of Femur at Reverb Lounge. I’ve been told the band has an entire album in the can that they’ve yet to release, which means we’ll likely get to hear some of that new material this evening. This is a loaded bill with Minne Lussa and it’s also a sort of album release show for opener Heavy Clippings as their new album, Dog & Bird in Grass, was released last Friday. Heavy Clippings is fronted by indie veteran Noah Sterba with Vince Franco, Jeff Sedrel and Tanner Rogerson. Their new album was recorded and mixed by Jeff Schroeder. The show starts at 8 and is $10. This one will be crowded!

Tomorrow night it’s back to Reverb Lounge for headliner Bad Bad Men, who I’m told will also be rolling out a batch of new tunes (is a new album imminent?). Joining them are rock grinders Million Dollar Veins and Nathan Wolf’s new prog outfit Titus Groaners. Loud, violent, you know the drill. 8 p.m., $10.

Finally, the only notable out-of-town show this weekend Saturday night at The Sydney where Minneapolis electronic-dance duo E.T. performs. They sound heavily influenced by acts like Sextile (you’ll recognize the synth lines). $10, 9 p.m.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

