Har Mar Superstar, Zepparella, Bad Bad Men, In Tongues tonight; Wedding, System Exclusive Saturday…

Har Mar Superstar at The Waiting Room, Dec. 30, 2011. The band plays tonight at Reverb Lounge.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

If my records are correct, it’s been a number of years since Har Mar Superstar played in Omaha. The artist formally known as Sean Tillmann used to practically hang out in Omaha back in the city’s indie salad days of the early 2000s. In fact, former Omahan and member of the Conor Oberst’s Desaparecidos, Denver Dalley, toured as part of the Har Mar Superstar experience.

In addition to his musical adventures, Tillmann began popping up on the silver screen, snatching small roles and cameos in movies such as Drew Barrymore’s Whip It and Ben Stiller’s Starsky and Hutch remake. His last album was 2021’s Roseville (Love OnLine Records), and this year he returned to the road with selected dates throughout the U.S. (including a show in Tokyo). Tonight’s gig at Reverb Lounge appears to be a one-off.

From a press release issued back in March, Tillmann said: “Omaha is a really important place to me and the development of my music. I wrote many early Har Mar songs there with the guys from The Faint and spent a lot of time immersed in the very thriving scene they cultivated starting in the mid-90s. I’ve always loved playing there.”

Tillmann has always had an uncanny knack for writing hook-filled pop songs, and his high-flying shows border on cabaret. This one could act as a homecoming of sorts, and will likely be crowded. Opening at 8 p.m. is DJ Tayboosh. $25.

Also tonight, the all-female Led Zeppelin tribute act, Zepparella, performs at The Waiting Room. Opening the show is the midwest power-trio Bad Bad Men. 8 p.m. $25.

Meanwhile, across town at fabulous O’Leaver’s, In Tongues headlines. The band features long-time LinOma indie-punk veterans Robert Little, Jason Ludwick and Boz Hicks. Jar and BareBear also are on the bill. This one is free and starts at 9 p.m.

Tomorrow night (Saturday) it’s back to O’Leaver’s for Wedding, a project fronted by Anne Schulte. However, the Facebook invitation says it’s “Wedding w/Pearl Lovejoy Boyd, Susan Sanchez, Stephen Bartolomei.” So I’m not sure what that means. Chicago indie folk act Tall Pines also is on the bill. This one’s also free and starts at 9 p.m.

Finally, The Joslyn Castle has begun hosting programming in its “historic” carriage house. Saturday night they’re they’ve got a concert with California synth duo System Exclusive. Joining them are locals X-ID and Specter Poetics. Tickets are $17.85 (available here) and the show starts at 7 p.m. I haven’t been to the Joslyn Castle carriage house in decades, but if it’s the same as it was back then (dinky), this show could be packed.

And that’s all I’ve got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

