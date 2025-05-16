The Effigies tonight; Anna McClellan, Kassie Krut  (ex-Palm) Saturday; The Wailers Sunday…

Anna McClellan at O’Leaver’s, Dec. 3, 2015. McClellan plays Slowdown’s front room Saturday night.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s been a while since I’ve said this: It’s a Slowdown weekend! The venue is hosting three shows from three different genres that span multiple eras.

Chicago punk and The Effigies have been performing for 45 years, playing their first show in 1980, emerging shortly after the Ramones and Sex Pistols released their first records. According to Wiki, the band’s personnel has changed over the decades, and it looks like only the rhythm section of drummer Steve Economou and bassist Paul Zamost remain from the original line-up. See them carry on the tradition tonight.

This is a four-band bill in the Slowdown front room with local punkers Bad Actors, River City Rejects and Million Dollar Veins. 8 p.m., $25.

Slowdown brings the vibe down Saturday night with the return of post-Omaha singer/songwriter Anna McClellan. Her fourth studio album, Electric Bouquet, was released last October on Father/Daughter Records and received an impressive 7.3 rating from Pitchfork, who said “Her ramshackle arrangements and quivering voice channel a warmly human outpouring of emotion.”

In many ways, McClellan reminds me of another Omaha-raised singer/songwriter with a, shall we say, unique vocal style: Simon Joyner, though McClellan (more often) does it behind a piano rather than with a guitar slung over her shoulder.

Joining McClellan on Slowdown’s front room stage is Kassie Krut, fronted by Kasra Kurt, former guitarist/vocalist of Philly band (and Saddle Creek Records act) Palm. Kurt is now working with ex-Palm members Eve Alpert and Palm producer Matt Anderegg. The trio released their eponymously titled EP last year on Fire Talk Records. Cash Too opens the evening at 8 p.m. $18.

Finally, Slowdown opens the main room Sunday for an evening with The Wailers, the world famous reggae band that carried on after Bob Marley’s death in 1981. Their latest is 2024’s Evolution (Crescent Moon Records). 8 p.m., $35.

There hasn’t been a heckova lot to write about Slowdown for the past few weeks as they lightened up on their indie bookings. That will also be the case as they raise the tents to rake in big $$$ from the College World Series in June. But Slowdown recently added a few interesting shows later this summer, including Mal Blum Aug. 12, The Damned Sept. 17 and Nation of Language Sept. 29, that gives me hope they’ll continue to carry on their indie tradition.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

