Preview: Black Country, New Road, Friko tonight at Slowdown…

Black Country, New Road play tonight on Slowdown’s main stage.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Black Country, New Road – or BCNR for short – hails from Cambridge, England, and is pals with wonky prog-rock geniuses Black Midi, even having collaborated and toured with that combo once upon a time (as Black Midi, New Road).

But BCNR’s sound couldn’t be more different than Midi’s oftentimes harsh, dissonant prog. They’ve been described as experimental post-punk, but the music on their latest, Forever Howlong (2025, Ninja Tune), leans closer to frilly baroque, thanks to pretty piano, jangly guitars/banjos/harpsichords and May Kershaw’s wonderful, cooing vocals.

With its complicated compositional tangents, I can buy the new record’s “experimental” tag (though “slightly unfocused” might be a more accurate label). Still, the fact we even have a chance to see this amazingly talented group of multi-instrumentalists on an Omaha stage is a miracle similar to when Black Midi played Slowdown back in 2022.

<a href="https://blackcountrynewroad.bandcamp.com/album/forever-howlong">Forever Howlong by Black Country, New Road</a>

Tonight’s opening band, Friko, is out to prove contrasting styles can make for memorable shows. The Chicago duo of Niko Kapetan and Bailey Minzenberger grabbed national attention with their debut album, Where We’ve Been, Where We Go from Here, released last year on ATO Records. Pitchfork gave it a glowing 7.9 rating, saying the album channeled “the sound and spirit of 2000s indie rock.” For me, the guitar-fueled singer/songwriter fare leans closer to alt rock than indie, which probably explains their ever-growing popularity.

This main room show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $37. Interestingly, if you miss the show, Friko will be circling back to Omaha next Tuesday (May 20) for a headlining gig at Reverb Lounge.

* * *

