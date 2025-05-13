Preview: Being Dead, Blanky, New Orthodox, Mesa Buoy tonight…

Being Dead plays tonight at Reverb Lounge.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

First off, Being Dead’s bio page in Spotify is littered with inaccuracies and ‘fake news” in such a way that it makes me question the band’s current state.

The Austin duo boasts having competed in the 2015 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro “where they swept the competition” presumably in long-distance running events “returning with 5 medals and the respect of the nation.”

A quick glance at the Encyclopedia of Olympic Records and Achievements shows no mention of band member Falcon Bitch or Shmoofy.

They go on to claim ownership of restaurant “La Piss Tarte,’ which, they say, “received 2 Michelin stars.” I see no record of this restaurant in my own copy of The Michelin Guide, which is always kept at arm’s length when writing concert previews. Let’s face it, I’m beginning to think Being Dead may not even really be dead. I guess we’ll see tonight at Reverb Lounge.

The band is on the road supporting their most recent LP, EELS (2024, Bayonet Records). The 16-song collection of kinda groovy, kinda surfy indie rock goodness was produced by the legendary John Congleton of The Paper Chase who is perhaps better known for working with such acts as Modest Mouse, St. Vincent, DCFC and our very own Cursive.

Opening for Being Dead is Lawrence band Blanky, who’s been ‘round these parts before. They’ve got a brand new album, Idols on the Wall, coming out next month. Get a preview of the new record tonight. $18, 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, Pageturners Lounge is hosting a week’s worth of live events. Tonight they have New Orthodox, a.k.a. New York-state-based multi-instrumentalist Nicholas Merz (Sunset Rubdown). According to his bio: “The band’s ethos leans heavily into minimalist repetition, sonic experimentation and lyrical insights that give way to live performances and recordings that utilize space and silence to imitate the human experience.” Sounds trippy.

His most recent album, Bull Market on Corn (2025, Joyful Noise), has the honor of being among the last albums engineered and mixed by Steve Albini. Opening tonight at Pageturners is Jim Schroeder’s Mesa Buoy. The show is free and starts at 8 p.m.

* * *

