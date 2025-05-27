Live Review: Florist, Allegra Krieger at Reverb; Southern Culture on the Skids, Wagon Blasters tonight…

Florist at Reverb Lounge, May 24, 2025.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Given the average demographic of Lazy-i readers, the simplest way to explain a project like Florist (who played at Reverb Lounge Saturday night) is to draw comparisons.

With that in mind, the easy button points to K Records or acts like The Softies or Ida or Lois. But that isn’t quite right. While there were plenty of soft, muted melodies to go around, Florist proved it can lean into a down-low riff and play it out, sort of like Red House Painters or Bedhead or Galaxy 500 or even Low.

All of these comparisons, however, are lost on an audience consisting mostly of very young people who have never heard of any of those bands but are familiar with the likes of Adrianne Lenker and Big Thief – who clearly belong in the chat. Your mileage may vary based on your mileage.

What the 50 or so on hand universally received were thoughtful songs played well by a talented four-piece consisting of bass, guitar, synth/drums and frontperson Emily Sprague on guitar and vocals. Florist has been described as a “friendship project” – a label that seemed apt. Mostly quiet and always ethereal, the band performed songs from their latest, Jellywish, as well as some older numbers, all in the same acoustic style augmented at times by synths provided by the drummer who did double duty.

Though the evening remained at the same even keel, the highlights included “The Fear of Losing This,” off 2017’s If Blue Could Be Happiness, “Vacation” from the band’s debut EP, 2015’s Holdly, and “Our Hearts in a Room” from the new album, which received a long between-song-while-tuning introduction, where Sprague talked about her life in a way that implicitly asked the audience if they were satisfied with theirs, which matched the song’s theme and the mood of the evening as a whole.

Allegra Krieger at Reverb Lounge, May 24, 2025.

Opener Allegra Krieger played a solo acoustic set and seemed to struggle getting comfortable behind the microphone (even saying as much at the end). The bare bones approach obviously lost some of the dynamics heard on her band-powered releases, but still managed to hold the audience’s attention. I’d love to see her with a full band.

North Carolina’s Southern Culture on the Skids, who play tonight at The Waiting Room, have been playing their brand of surfy, twangy, alt-country post-punk for more than 40 years. Sort of a cross between Creedence and The B-52s. Their last album was 2021’s At Home with Southern Culture on the Skids (Kudzu Records). And they just keep on touring, god bless ‘em.

Our very own tractor-punk legends, Wagon Blasters, open the show at 8 p.m. $25.

