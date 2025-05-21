Jeff Runnings’ ‘Piqued’ gets pre-order; new Leafblower, SAVAK; Violenteer tonight…

Jeff Runnings, Piqued, will be released by Independent Projects Music July 11.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

The double-LP Piqued – the last recordings from the late Jeff Runnings of For Against fame – is now available for pre-order from Independent Projects Music.

From the IPR write-up:

“A posthumous release that’s also a celebration of the artist’s lifelong quest for a sound that, stripped to the bones, is all the more powerful and cathartic for its restraint, Piqued was recorded by Runnings at home on an old 8-track cassette machine. It plays just like a late ‘80s mixtape, lovingly compiled to showcase the beautiful emptiness of post-punk’s more eloquently quiet peaks. Stark and deadpan on the surface, this is electric guitar music in its most human and vulnerable form.”

Indeed it is.

Piqued is available on vinyl (Black or Transparent Magenta), Special Edition CD and digital, and comes with a 4-track EP of rare recordings from the late ‘80s — two of them previously unreleased. You can pre-order directly from the label, here. The album release is July 11.

. 0 0 0 .

Last week, those hard-rocking boys in Leafblower dropped the title track (and video) for their upcoming album, Burn Cruise, due out June 13 on Max Trax Records. The band consists of Danny Maxwell (guitar/vocals), Clark Jahn (guitar), Tab Tworek (drums), and Craig Fort (Bass/Theremin/Vocals). It is, indeed, some heavy shit, and DMax never sounded better. Check it and preorder the luscious smoke-colored vinyl right here.

. 0 0 0 .

SAVAK, the Brooklyn-based project that includes post-Omaha member Mike Jaworaki (a.k.a. Jaws), today posted another single, “American Vernacular,” from their upcoming album SQUAWK!, which drops May 30 on Ernest Jennings. The band is touring along the Eastern Seaboard this summer. Let’s see if we can get them to Omaha.

. 0 0 0 .

Finally, Violenteer is playing an instrumental set tonight at fabulous O’Leaver’s “with some special-guest vocals.” Who could that special guest be? Joining them tonight is Owen Cleasby’s Silversphere and a new project by drummer Nathan Wolf called Titus Groaners. Wolf, I’m told, is also playing in Violenteer these days. He’s a busy dude. Anyway, this show’s absolutely free and starts at 8 p.m.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.