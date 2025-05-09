Garden Party 2025, Abby Holliday Saturday; new Lodgings,Vempire…

Singer/songwriter Abby Holliday headlines Garden Party festival Saturday at Sonny’s in Aksarben Village.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

The Garden Party festival, which has been held in back yards since it began in 2022, is making a big move this year to the gorgeous outdoor compound known as Sonny’s in Aksarben Village

Organizer and musician Madeline Reddel hopes the free, all-women-fronted music festival can eventually grow large enough to host in Stinson Park. And with this line-up (and the gorgeous weather forecast for Saturday) she may be on her way.

The talent consists of artists from throughout the country and Omaha. The headliner is Nashville indie singer/songwriter Abby Holliday, who self-released her third LP, Crack a Smile Come on Stay A While, last October. She’s been compared to Phoebe Bridgers, but isn’t nearly as downcast/depressing. A better comp might be Blondshell or Lucy Dacus.

Other out-of-towners on the festival bill include Autumnal (Denver), Keo & Them (Wichita), Honey Marmalade (Brooklyn), and former Omahan/now Chicago resident Ione. Locals include LyriQ LaShay, Peachy Beaches and Twin Pages. Grace Lundy kicks things off at 2:30 p.m.; Abby Holliday is slated to go on at 9:30 p.m.

Like I said, it’s free. Attendees can come and go as they please, bring leashed dogs, blankets, chairs, purchase food to be delivered from the Inner Rail or nearby businesses, and buy drinks at Sonny’s bar. More info and the complete schedule is at gardenpartyomaha.com.

Garden Party is the only music event on my radar this weekend. There are no other touring indie shows, and I’m not aware of any local indie shows happening, either.

With that in mind, there are a couple new releases out today.

Lodgings new LP, The Thousand Yard Stare, carries on the angular, jangly, crash-bash tradition we’ve come to expect from the Omaha band whose members include vocalist/guitarist Bryce Hotz; Steve Micek, guitar; Mike Laughlin, bass; and Eric Ernst on drums. The album includes guest spots by cellist/violinist Megan Siebe and guitarist Sean Pratt.

The 8-song album was recorded at Archetype Recordings by Hotz, primarily on 2-inch analog tape at 15 ips (according to the liner notes). That’s all the more reason to buy the limited edition gatefold vinyl, which you can order from their Bandcamp page.

This just dropped today, and I’m listening to it for the first time as I write this. The only comp that comes to mind is maybe Matador band Chavez. If you were into Ride the Fader, you’ll dig this.

<a href="https://lodgings.bandcamp.com/album/the-thousand-yard-scare">The Thousand Yard Scare by Lodgings</a>

Also, Lincoln electronic duo Vempire dropped a new single, “Always Forever by Cults” which isn’t a cover of a Cults song. I know, it confused me as well. Check out the new track below, and five other versions at their bandcamp page.

<a href="https://vempire.bandcamp.com/album/always-forever-by-cults-single">Always Forever By Cults (Single) by Vempire</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.